As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 27, 2024

Fleecy Fri-yay with alpaca-mazing animals, weekend events, New Flix, fall decor DIYs & more

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Alpaca-lutely fabulous! Texas Party Animals celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an alpaca-tastic day!

Tomorrow and Saturday are National Alpaca Farm Days and we’re celebrating with the alpacas of Texas Party Animals! These critters are fluffy and fabulous.

Fall into fall with DIY decor crafts! Master crafter Stephanie Peña Frost from Princess & the Monkey Home Decor gives us a tutorial.

“MJ the Musical” is now showing at the Majestic Theatre. Jada chats one-on-one with a star from the show.

New movies are in theaters this week, and our movie guy John Marr gives us a preview.

Looking for fun things to do around town? Here’s your list of weekend events:

SA Live now airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

