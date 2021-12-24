Recipe: David Elder’s Shiner Beer Cheese

When enjoying Shiner Bock this holiday season, please remember to drink responsibly and drive safe.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new Christmas recipe? Check out this new Shiner Beer cheese recipe from Texas Eats!

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

2 cups milk

1 1/3 cups Shiner Bock

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried oregano and parsley mix

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp coarse Dijon mustard

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

4 cups cheddar cheese

2 cups Gruyère cheese

Directions:

1. Create a blonde roux with flour and butter in a saucepan.

2. Add spices. Gradually add in milk and beer while whisking.

3. Add mustard and Worcestershire sauce.

4. Bring to a gentle boil. Gradually add cheeses.

5. Let simmer for 10-15 minutes. Enjoy!

When enjoying Shiner Bock this holiday season, please remember to drink responsibly and drive safe.

Have any other Shiner Beer recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.

Shiner, which has been independently owned since 1909, is brewed at the Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas. To learn more about Shiner, click or tap here.

KSAT’s David Elder has embarked on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that airs on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and our streaming app.

Ad

The KSAT-TV Livestream app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

Follow KSAT 12′s Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.