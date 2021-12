The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Watch a new episode of Texas Eats Friday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com for a chance to win the Shiner Beer prize pack!

Ad

The Shiner Beer prize pack includes a Shiner Cooler, 2 Shiner Bock 12-packs, 1 Shiner Cheer mini Keg and one $100 H-E-B gift card.

To enter the contest, fill in the form underneath the Facebook post in this article.