High school football game south of San Antonio canceled due to COVID-19

KENEDY – A high school football game scheduled for week one of the 2020 season has been canceled.

Kenedy Independent School District, located just an hour south of San Antonio, announced on their Facebook page late Tuesday night that another member of their coaching staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the Lions to cancel Friday’s season-opener against Karnes City. This most recent result brings the school’s total number of positive cases up to four, including three coaches and one player.

“With this new information, we feel the virus is still active, and we have come to a decision to cancel this Saturday’s football game with Karnes City,” the announcement detailed.

Karnes City has since announced on their school district Facebook page that they will now host Marion on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Marion head coach Ryne Miller confirmed the rescheduling with KSAT 12 Sports by text. The Bulldogs had already seen their original season-opener against Somerset canceled as well.

