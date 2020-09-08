UIL denies star football players’ appeal for transfer to Judson

SAN ANTONIO – The University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Executive Committee has turned down an appeal by former Brandeis quarterback Jordan Battles and former Wagner running back L.J. Butler to play football for the Judson Rockets this season.

After hearing testimony via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon from the players' parents, athletic directors, principals and both of their former head coaches, the committee determined that both players had transferred to Judson primarily for athletic purposes. Battles enrolled in Judson last February after leading the Broncos to the UIL State quarterfinals in each of the last two years, while Butler transferred in June after developing into one of the Thunderbirds' primary offensive weapons.

The District Executive Committee for District 27-6A voted unanimously against both players suiting up for Judson on Aug. 12. Battles has since enrolled at Holy Cross High School. Butler plans to return to Wagner.

