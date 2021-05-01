NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Cowboys stick with defense, Texans draft new QB

Fans gather around the stage as they wait for the Cleveland Browns to make their first-round pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns chose Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND – The second night of the 2021 NFL Draft might not feature as much fanfare as Thursday night’s first round, but the second and third rounds can prove critical to crafting dynamic rosters for NFL teams in the future. The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans know this all too well.

The Cowboys enter Friday with four selections -- one in the second, three in the third -- while the Texans will finally select their first player from this year’s draft with the 67th overall pick, their only selection of the third round.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Round 2, Pick 44 -- Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

After missing out on the top two cornerbacks in the draft and taking linebacker Micah Parsons with their first-round selection, the Dallas Cowboys continued to stock up on defensive players by taking Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Despite playing in 11 games with the LSU Tigers as a true freshman, Joseph was suspended for the team’s bowl game for violating team rules. Two years later, Joseph suited up for the Kentucky Wildcats and started the first nine games of the 2020 season, posting 25 tackles, four interceptions and a pick-six. He opted out of the final two games. Many draft experts view Joseph as a raw talent that could develop with time, and he’ll get the opportunity to do just that on one of the league’s most porous secondaries.

