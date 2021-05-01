NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Cowboys, Texans finalize selections

CLEVELAND – The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft brings teams plenty of opportunities to fill out the rest of their rosters. Impact players are routinely found over the course of the final four rounds. The question remains: who will the Cowboys and Texans select to help their respective teams next year?
Below is a comprehensive list of both teams’ selections as they begin preparing for the upcoming NFL season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|1
|12
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Penn State
|2
|44
|Kelvin Joseph
|CB
|Kentucky
|3
|75
|Osa Odighizuwa
|DT
|UCLA
|3
|84
|Chauncey Golston
|DE
|Iowa
|3
|99
|Nahshon Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|4
|115
|Jabril Cox
|LB
|LSU
|4
|138
|Josh Ball
|OT
|Marshall
|5
|179
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|Stanford
|6
|192
|Quinton Bohanna
|DT
|Kentucky
|6
|227
|Israel Mukuamu
|CB
|South Carolina
|7
|238
|Matt Farniok
|G
|Nebraska
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|College
|3
|67
|Davis Mills
|QB
|Stanford
|3
|89
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Michigan
|5
|147
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Florida
|5
|170
|Garret Wallow
|LB
|TCU
|6
|195
|Roy Lopez
|DT
|Arizona