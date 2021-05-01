Mostly Cloudy icon
NFL Draft Day 3 Recap: Cowboys, Texans finalize selections

Dallas remains focused on defense, offensive line; Texans prioritize offense

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

NFL
NFL Draft
Football
Cowboys
Texans
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CLEVELAND – The final day of the 2021 NFL Draft brings teams plenty of opportunities to fill out the rest of their rosters. Impact players are routinely found over the course of the final four rounds. The question remains: who will the Cowboys and Texans select to help their respective teams next year?

Below is a comprehensive list of both teams’ selections as they begin preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RoundPickPlayerPositionCollege
112Micah ParsonsLBPenn State
244Kelvin JosephCBKentucky
375Osa OdighizuwaDTUCLA
384Chauncey GolstonDEIowa
399Nahshon WrightCBOregon State
4115Jabril CoxLBLSU
4138Josh BallOTMarshall
5179Simi FehokoWRStanford
6192Quinton BohannaDTKentucky
6227Israel MukuamuCBSouth Carolina
7238Matt FarniokGNebraska

HOUSTON TEXANS

RoundPickPlayerPositionCollege
367Davis MillsQBStanford
389Nico CollinsWRMichigan
5147Brevin JordanTEFlorida
5170Garret WallowLBTCU
6195Roy LopezDTArizona

