SAN ANTONIO – In the Area Round of the high school baseball playoffs, Alamo Heights roars past Eagle Pass Winn with a 9-1 victory, while Johnson battles Round Rock looking to keep their season alive. In the high school softball playoffs, O’Connor jumps out to an early lead and survives a late rally to top Brennan and advance to the Regional Semifinals.
HIGHLIGHTS: Alamo Heights baseball, O’Connor softball advance in playoffs
Mules’ Hart throws complete game, Panthers survive Brennan’s late rally
Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.