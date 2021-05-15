Partly Cloudy icon
HIGHLIGHTS: Alamo Heights baseball, O’Connor softball advance in playoffs

Mules’ Hart throws complete game, Panthers survive Brennan’s late rally

Greg Simmons
, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely
, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

High School Sports
High School Baseball
High School Softball
Baseball
Softball
Alamo Heights
Eagle Pass Winn
Johnson
Round Rock
O'Connor
Brennan
Edward Hart
Bo DeWees

SAN ANTONIO – In the Area Round of the high school baseball playoffs, Alamo Heights roars past Eagle Pass Winn with a 9-1 victory, while Johnson battles Round Rock looking to keep their season alive. In the high school softball playoffs, O’Connor jumps out to an early lead and survives a late rally to top Brennan and advance to the Regional Semifinals.

