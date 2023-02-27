INSIDE THE RING: Fight night in Floresville

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with a local boxer who will be fighting in his first main event bout. Make sure to watch Instant Replay Sunday nights for all of your San Antonio boxing news!

SAN ANTONIO – Team Morones Boxing Promotions is hosting their first fight of the year in Floresville this coming Friday night.

The fight card was scheduled to feature Austin’s Robert Garcia (14-0-1, 7 KOs) in the main event until he suffered an injury while training Thursday evening. On Friday morning, TMB Promotions had to make a change after confirming Garcia’s hand injury. So, TMB elevated a bout on the undercard to the main event.

San Antonio’s Guillermo Gutierrez (6-0, 1 KO) will face Jaden Burnias (2-0-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round bantamweight bout, filling the spot of the main event Friday night at the Floresville Event Center.

The official weigh-in will be Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at Old 181 Bar and Grill, located at 1519 3rd Street in Floresville. The weigh-in is open to the public.

As for fight night, doors open at 6:00 p.m. with the first fight slated to start at 8:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974.

