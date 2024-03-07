UFL Training Camp: Former UTSA stud Mayfield Jr. is embracing competition as roster cuts loom

SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Corey Mayfield Jr. spent five seasons with the UTSA football team before the Forney native found himself in a competitive battle for a roster spot at training camp with the Baltimore Ravens last summer.

One year later, Mayfield Jr. is in a similar spot at training camp with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League, and he’s thriving on the competition.

“Competition is the best for this business, I’m not going to lie,” said Mayfield Jr. when asked about the competition he’s facing in the defensive backs room. “It’ll bring the best out of everybody.”

Mayfield Jr. said getting cut from the Ravens was a humbling experience.

“That’s one of the toughest organizations in the NFL. I learned so much ball, I learned how to work and I pushed my body further than I ever thought I could,” he said.

Wonderful chat with former @UTSAFTBL defensive back Corey Mayfield Jr. ahead of day nine of training camp.#UFLTrainingCamp | @XFLBrahmas pic.twitter.com/IxZnegNcHt — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) March 6, 2024

Brahmas’ head football coach Wade Phillips said Mayfield Jr.’s versatility will benefit him as the Brahmas’ initial 75-man roster gets cut down to 50.

“I just want to help this team win [whether it’s] nickel, corner, safety, linebacker, I don’t know about D-line, but I’m willing to do anything to help this team win and accomplish our goal of winning the championship,” added Mayfield Jr. “Whatever they want me as, I’m going to do by job.”

Mayfield Jr., who played cornerback for the Roadrunners, said he’s especially excited to reunite with the Alamodome and San Antonio sports fans.

“Me playing in San Antonio for four/five years, I know exactly everything about the Alamodome. That thing be rockin’ every Saturday. It doesn’t matter if there’s 5,000 or 20,000 — it’s going to be rocking regardless,” he said. “To come back and play for a city that really embraces the sports there, it’s a blessing and I can’t wait to get down there.”

The first big roster cut from training camp will happen this weekend, then the final round of cuts will take place before the Brahmas’ season opener on March 31.

