Scholar Athlete of the Week: Julianne Cernoch, Incarnate Word High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Julianne Cernoch of Incarnate Word High School.

Julianne is a member of the cross country and track teams. She is a three-time regional medalist and a two-time state qualifier for track. She also holds the school record in the 1600 meter race. Julianne is a member of the National Honor Society, the American Red Cross Club and is a school ambassador. She performs community service for the Peyton Heart Project, Haven for Hope and St. Stephen’s Food Pantry. She maintains a 4.0 GPA and will be a member of the cross country and track teams at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi where she will major in Biomedical Sciences.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“It’s been a lot of fun. The best memories I’ve made are from traveling. We’ve gone to Arkansas twice now. So it’s been a lot of fun to spend a lot of time with my teammates in the classroom as well. We always see each other with our schedule here so I think we’ve made good friendships and I’m definitely going to carry that on with me.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Definitely make good relationships with your teachers. I think being able to communicate well ahead of time, and just tell your coaches when you can and can’t be there, along with teachers, makes it a lot easier to balance.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m going to be running cross country and track at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. I’m going to major in Biomedical Sciences and Chemistry. I want to work in either forensics or the medical field.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my parents, thank you so much for supporting me. I know I switch sports a lot. I started running two years ago and they were super supportive getting me everywhere I needed to be on time.”

