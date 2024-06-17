Scholar Athlete of the Week: EmmaClaire Staver, Providence Catholic School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: EmmaClaire Staver of Providence Catholic School.

EmmaClaire is the captain and four-year member of the varsity track team. She’s also the co-captain and four-year member of the varsity volleyball team. EmmaClaire is the historian of the Student Council, an officer of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, is a student ambassador, a Eucharistic Minister and Commander of the Central Catholic JROTC Bordelon Rifles. She has also done over 750 community service hours and has received over $900,000 dollars in college scholarships. EmmaClaire maintains a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked third in her class. She is committed to running track at the United States Coast Guard Academy, where she plans to major in Marine Environmental Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I would say my fondest memories have to be through my sports teams, which would be track and field when we made it to regionals all four years, that was exciting and a big moment for us. Also, all the home and away games in volleyball because of all the rowdy crowds that we’ve had.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“I’d say it’s really important to gain communication with all of your teachers and coaches and just let them know when you are going to be out of town for either a club or school sport. Just prioritize your work and which assignments need to be done first and stay organized by having a planner and be accountable for everything.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’ll be attending the United State Coast Guard Academy, I’ll be majoring in Marine Environmental Science and I’ll be running track and field for them. I really care about the environment and protecting it.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the support because I did hit a bump in the road this year after tearing my ACL and without their support I definitely would not be in the same spot I’m in right now.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com