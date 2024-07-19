UTSA Roadrunners mourn loss of former men’s basketball coach

Stu Starner, a former UTSA men's basketball head coach, died Wednesday at age 81. Starner was the second-winningest coach in Roadrunner men's basketball history.

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced Friday the death of former UTSA men’s basketball head coach Stu Starner. The Roadrunners’ third head coach in program history was 81.

Starner, who coached at Montana State for seven seasons during the 1980s, took over the UTSA program in 1990 and coached for five seasons.

Starner finished with a winning record in four of those five years. He coached the Roadrunners to a 21-8 record in his first year, the program’s last season in the Trans America Athletic Conference.

During the following season, Starner finished with another 21-8 record in the team’s first year in the Southland Conference.

Starner’s record at UTSA was 84-58 from 1990-1995. After resigning in 1995, Starner was the winningest coach in program history.

However, Tim Carter — Starner’s replacement — won 160 games and qualified for two NCAA Tournament appearances in 11 seasons.

After the 1994-95 season, Starner had 194 total victories as a college basketball coach. He later became a college athletics fundraiser and administrator at the University of Houston, Eastern Michigan University and Texas A&M University.

Starner died Wednesday in Bozeman, Montana, where funeral services will be held on July 22.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com