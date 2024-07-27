Cowboys owner Jerry Jones faces the music at training camp, explains organization’s selective job security

Dak Prescott and the rest of Dallas' quarterbacks core during a team practice at training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

OXNARD, Calif. – With a family tree that runs as deep as it does into the organization, the future of the Cowboys’ front office is sure to have a Jones name attached to it.

Jerry Jones is the longest-tenured general manager in the NFL after taking over the GM duties for the Dallas Cowboys when Tex Schramm resigned in April of 1989.

Countless business functions within the Cowboys’ organization are unique to Dallas, and having only two general managers in the franchise’s history is one of them.

“The reality of it is, which was from the day that we walked through the door, that I knew that I was going to have to be responsible for any and everything that went on,” explained Jones.

Initially, that was the case when Jones purchased the Cowboys for $150 million before winning three Super Bowls and elevating the franchise’s value to an estimated $5.5 billion. (according to Wikipedia)

But now, Jones has help from his three children.

Stephen Jones is the team’s chief operating officer and co-owner. Charlotte Jones is the Cowboys’ chief brand officer and co-owner, and Jerry Jones Jr. is the chief sales and marketing officer and co-owner.

“This is not your normal GM situation,” said Jones. “I will change on a dime if Steven reaches over and says, ‘Let me tell you this: I’m going strong.’ Here are my go strong. Will go strong.”

However, the amount of stability surrounding the team’s coaching staff and players is quite the opposite.

Not only is Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy working on an expiring contract, but so is his entire assistant coaching staff. The team also has three stars whose future is uncertain.

It’s clear the front office is raising the stakes for a successful 2024-25 campaign. If not, we’ll likely see personnel dismantled.

Looking around the NFL, most teams have about as many general managers as head coaches. Thus, the question is, why is everyone else at risk of losing their jobs but Jones?

Jones answered that concern by reminding people he would do anything to win.

“I’m a lot of things, but I’m not slow,” he said. “I do listen to the people around me. Otherwise, I wouldn’t even be sitting here.”

Jones pleaded at the Cowboys State of the Union press conference, that if he could pay for a super bowl — he would.

“I hope you all know me enough to know that if you could write a check and I had it, and it’d actually guarantee me whatever it is, you got your Super Bowl,” admitted Jones. “I hope you all know I’d write that check. I’m embarrassed to tell you that I would.”

“You have the greatest people, greatest coaches, greatest advice I’ve ever seen, and it doesn’t guarantee you a Super Bowl,” continued Jones.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard continues on Saturday, with the first practice open to the public.

The day will start with the annual opening ceremony, and then practice will feature a mock game style.