Celebrate the start of the Spurs 2024-25 season with exciting giveaways

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to get ready for a new season by participating in a weeklong celebration of fun, food, and a chance to score free tickets to a game.

Spurs Tipoff Week, which runs from Oct. 21-26, consists of in-person activations, giveaways, and social media campaigns to build momentum and excitement for the team’s home opener against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 26.

Here’s a list of the activities:

Oct. 21-26: Free fries at Whataburger

Score one free order of medium fries at all Whataburger restaurants in San Antonio and Austin via the Whataburger app. Download the app prior to Oct. 21 to redeem. Only valid for one-time use.

Oct. 22: Discounts at Spurs Culinary Residency restaurants

Visit one of the restaurants selected to participate in the Spurs Culinary Residency and receive a discount on your meal or free menu item if you wear Spurs gear. Text MENU to 210-444-5940 for the full list of participating restaurants and discounted items.

Oct. 23: #SpursFanSinceTicket giveaway

Post how long you’ve been a Spurs fan on Instagram or X using the hashtag #SpursFanSince to enter to win free tickets to an upcoming Spurs game.

Oct 24 at 6 p.m.: Tipoff Watch Party at The Rock

Head to the Tipoff Watch Party at The Rock at La Cantera for the Spurs’ season opener on the road against the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and include DJ Quake, Zay Zay, and giveaways. Entry is free, and the party is open to all ages.

Oct. 25: #SpursGameDayFit Campaign

Post your hardest #SpursGameDayFit on Instagram or X using the hashtag to show off your courtside style and enter to win free Spurs merch.

Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.: Pregame Tipoff Party at ULTRA Club

Bring your Spurs spirit to the ULTRA Club at Frost Bank Center for a pregame party before the Spurs home opener against the Rockets, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. A game ticket is required to enter.

For more details on all the activations, text TIPOFF to 210-444-5940.

