Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies rivalry football game to air on KSAT

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The highly anticipated rebirth of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies rivalry on the gridiron is scheduled to air on KSAT in the primetime slot.

The Longhorns will make the trip to College Station for a showdown with the Aggies under the lights at Kyle Field.

Recommended Videos

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 CST on Saturday, Nov. 30.

So far in the 2024-25 college football season, the Longhorns sit atop the Southeastern Conference (SEC) rankings with a 9-1 overall record. The Steve Sarkisian-coached team’s only loss was to the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M could rise to first place in the SEC with a potential victory over the Longhorns, depending on how the regular season ends. The Aggies currently have an 8-2 overall record. Their only loss in the SEC was to South Carolina on Nov. 2.

The Longhorns and the Aggies have College Football Playoff aspirations, making for a competitive matchup.

The last time UT Austin and Texas A&M faced off against each other was back in 2011. Longhorns' kicker Justin Tucker drilled a 40-yard field goal in the final seconds to secure the victory for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series versus the Aggies with 76 wins, 37 losses, and five ties.