Ticket prices for UT vs A&M game historically high ahead of long-awaited matchup

The highly anticipated college football game between the University of Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies is just a few days away.

What’s being dubbed “The Lone Star Showdown” is already making history. Tickets for the game are extraordinarily high ahead of Saturday’s game.

It’s been since 2011 since the two teams met and tens of thousands of people are expected to be in College Station this weekend for the big game.

According to Forbes, tickets are way pricier than the previous college football record holder: The 2023 Michigan-Ohio State matchup, another legendary rivalry, which had an average ticket price of $763, according to TickPick.

Taking a look at different ticket sites, here’s what we are seeing:

Ticket Prices Cheapest Most Expensive Ticketmaster $618 $7,932 Seat Geek $529 $7,428 Vivid Seats $548 $7,404 TickPick $741 $4,895

*Ticket prices found on Ticketmaster, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats and TickPick are as of 11/26/24

History of the Lone Star Showdown

The Longhorns and Aggies played each other for the first time in 1894.

Beginning in 1915, the rivalry played out every year from 1915 to 2011, when A&M left the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference.

The series record stands as is:

UT: 76

A&M: 37

Ties: 5

Rankings:

Heading into this weekend, the Longhorns are feeling pretty comfortable. The 10-1 Longhorns are currently ranked third in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

The Aggies, however, dropped five spots to 20 after their quadruple overtime loss to the Auburn Tigers over the weekend.

Texas A&M was the third SEC team to lose last Saturday night, despite being game-winning favorites. Alabama lost 24-3 at Oklahoma and Mississippi lost 24-17 at Florida.

The race to the SEC Championships comes down to this weekend.

According to College Football Network, the two teams heading to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta are still up in the air.

The winner of the Lone Star Showdown will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the championship game next weekend. With Alabama and Ole Miss out of the picture, no matter the result of Texas and Texas A&M, it’s clear that the Bulldogs are set to be in the SEC Championship Game now.

How to watch:

The Lone Star Showdown will be shown right here on KSAT 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 CST on Saturday, Nov. 30.