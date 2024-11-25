Scholar Athlete of the Week: Zach Alvarez, Saint Mary’s Hall

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Zach Alvarez of Saint Mary’s Hall.

Zach is a four-year member of the varsity football, soccer and track squads. He was named TAPPS Academic All-State and Second-Team All-District as a kicker his junior year. He’s a member of the National Science Honor Society, performs community service through the Young Men’s Service League and received the San Juan Service Award. Zach maintains a 3.8 GPA, plans to attend college and major in Biomedical Engineering.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I came here in middle school so my first memories are early spring football, coming out and meeting the guys and getting practices in. My brother was a senior when I was freshman so I hold a lot of those early football memories very dear, especially this year trying to be the role model my brother was to me to the freshman this year so they can continue.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“In general it comes down to time management. You know what you have and all of your commitments. I would also say get sleep. I’ve spent some time up at two in the morning doing a project then I wake up and I have football practice the next day and I’m slow and I’m dragging. I had time during the day to do it and put it off and I put that on myself.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I’m undecided on a college but I’m majoring in Biomedical Engineering on a Pre-Med track and after college go to medical school. My dad is a cardiologist and I shadowed him over the summer. I saw the positive impact he has on people and how that can carry on for them for the rest of their lives.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“For my parents and for my brother, thank you for always supporting me. They are my biggest supporters, they are my biggest advocates and give me my biggest challenges. I appreciate them for that, they hold me to the highest standards which has built me to who I am today. For my coaches, thank you for always believing in me even when I haven’t. Sometimes I’m missing a couple of kicks in a practice and Coach Eddie tells me to kick one more, keep kicking until I make it.”

