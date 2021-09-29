Cloudy icon
Big Game Coverage

BGC Game of the Week Preview: Madison vs. Reagan

2-0 teams go head-to-head at Heroes Stadium

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

A clash between two undefeated teams in District 28-6A headlines Week 6 of the high school football season, as Madison takes on Reagan at Heroes Stadium on Friday night.
SAN ANTONIO – A clash between two undefeated teams in District 28-6A headlines Week 6 of the high school football season, as Madison takes on Reagan at Heroes Stadium on Friday night.

The Mavericks (3-1, 2-0) have a better overall record than the Rattlers (2-2, 2-0), but both enter the match up fresh off back-to-back wins. Madison defeated Churchill 21-9 last Friday night, while Reagan routed LEE 45-0 on Saturday. Now they face off to decide who remains undefeated and keeps their playoff hopes alive. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

