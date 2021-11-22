58º

Big Game Coverage

KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 14 rankings

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

KSAT 12's Top 12: Week 14 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 14 of the 2021 high school football season!

CLASS 5A & 6A

RankRecord
12. Southwest8-4
11. Floresville9-3
10. Lanier9-3
9. Taft9-3
8. Johnson10-1
7. Southwest Legacy10-2
6. New Braunfels9-3
5. Smithson Valley9-3
4. Boerne Champion9-3
3. Steele11-1
2. Alamo Heights12-0
1. Brennan12-0

CLASS 1A - 4A

RankRecord
12. D’Hanis9-2
11. Pleasanton9-3
10. Navarro9-2
9. Falls City11-1
8. Boerne9-2
7. Poteet10-2
6. Carrizo Springs10-1
5. Wimberley10-2
4. Central Catholic9-2
3. Cuero11-1
2. Poth10-1
1. Shiner12-0

