KSAT 12’s Top 12: Week 14 rankings

See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 14 of the 2021 high school football season!
CLASS 5A & 6A
|Rank
|Record
|12. Southwest
|8-4
|11. Floresville
|9-3
|10. Lanier
|9-3
|9. Taft
|9-3
|8. Johnson
|10-1
|7. Southwest Legacy
|10-2
|6. New Braunfels
|9-3
|5. Smithson Valley
|9-3
|4. Boerne Champion
|9-3
|3. Steele
|11-1
|2. Alamo Heights
|12-0
|1. Brennan
|12-0
CLASS 1A - 4A
|Rank
|Record
|12. D’Hanis
|9-2
|11. Pleasanton
|9-3
|10. Navarro
|9-2
|9. Falls City
|11-1
|8. Boerne
|9-2
|7. Poteet
|10-2
|6. Carrizo Springs
|10-1
|5. Wimberley
|10-2
|4. Central Catholic
|9-2
|3. Cuero
|11-1
|2. Poth
|10-1
|1. Shiner
|12-0