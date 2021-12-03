Undefeated Brennan battles Lake Travis in fourth round; Navarro meets Cuero in rematch of Week 4 thriller; Alamo Heights in midst of deepest playoff run since 2013

The fourth round of the playoffs gets underway Thursday night, and only eight area teams are left standing! KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage (BGC) kicks off with a colossal battle of unbeaten teams in Victoria, then crucial matchups at San Marcos and Bastrop take center stage.

But our Game of the Week features the top-ranked team in the San Antonio area!

NO. 1 BRENNAN VS. LAKE TRAVIS

After cruising through the first three rounds of the playoffs, the undefeated Bears do battle with a perennial Texas football powerhouse -- Lake Travis -- in the fourth round.

Brennan’s offense has been scorching all season long. The Bears have scored 42 or more points in every game since Week 3. Their latest scoring bonanza was a 59-36 demolition of Austin Bowie last Friday night. Dual-threat quarterback Ashton Dubose continues to be the focal point of a dynamic aerial attack with 3,400 yards passing and a whopping 51 touchdown passes. Oh, by the way, he has also rushed for 15 TDs. Wide receivers Jaheim Lard, Aaron Dubose and Chase Campbell have each hauled in 11 or more touchdowns this season, while running back Jason Love keeps defenses honest with 12 rushing TDs.

Lake Travis comes in with an 11-2 record after posting convincing victories over Round Rock Cedar Ridge, East Central and Laredo United South. The Cavaliers are just as impressive offensively thanks to a balanced attack featuring quarterback Bo Edmundson -- 2,600 passing yards, 32 TDs -- and running back Derrick Johnson -- 132 carries, 1,300 yards. Seniors Caleb Burton and Isaac Norris lead a deep receiving core with a combined 110 catches for 1,628 yards and 24 touchdowns.

These two unstoppable offenses will go head-to-head to determine who advances to the UIL Class 6A Division I State semifinals. Kickoff in Dripping Springs is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

GAMES TO WATCH

SHINER VS. REFUGIO

The Comanches and Bobcats face off at Victoria Memorial Stadium for a rematch a year in the making.

Last season, both of these teams met in round four with undefeated records. Shiner used a dominant defensive performance and big plays on offense from both Doug and Dalton Brooks to win 24-13 en route to the Class 2A Division I State title. That 11-point victory ended up being the Comanches’ smallest margin of victory in their championship run.

Now, nearly a year to the day, these two programs meet in the fourth round once again. Both boast undefeated 13-0 records, and neither has been tested through the previous three rounds of playoff action. The Comanches are averaging 68 points per game, while the Bobcats are averaging 64. Dominant offenses face off against dominant defenses. Something has to give, and the winner likely has the inside track to the state title. Thursday night’s showdown looks like a lot of fun.

NAVARRO VS. CUERO

For the second time this year, the Panthers will meet the Gobblers on the gridiron. This time, the stakes are much higher.

Navarro came from behind to defeat Cuero 29-27 in Week 4 on Sept. 17. After quarterback Nick Billings hit Brody Whitson on a remarkable 65-yard touchdown pass to pull the Panthers within a point, Jaxen Monkerud stunned the Gobblers with a game-winning 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Since that night, Cuero (12-1) has not lost a game. The Gobblers steamrolled through District 13-4A Division II play, averaging nearly 50 points per game. Aside from a 27-0 loss to Wimberley, Navarro (10-2) has been just as impressive, scoring 69 or more points three times against District 14-4A Division II competition. Cuero defeated Wimberley 36-26 at the Alamodome in the third round, while the Panthers advanced after a thrilling overtime victory over Sinton. Can’t wait to see how this rematch turns out!

NO. 2 ALAMO HEIGHTS VS. LIBERTY HILL

In the midst of their deepest playoff run since 2013, Alamo Heights will put their undefeated 13-0 record on the line against 11-2 Liberty Hill. The Mules survived a time-of-possession-based, defensive battle against Marble Falls in the third round, 10-7, marking the fewest points they’ve scored since a 7-0 victory over Wimberley in Week 5.

Alamo Heights’ stout defense will be tested against a Panthers squad that has put 51 or more points on the board in three straight playoff games. In fact, Liberty Hill has outscored each of their last five opponents by a combined 179 points. Can the Mules slow them down and keep their undefeated season alive?

Andrew Cely, KSAT 12 Sports Producer and Reporter