BGC PREVIEW 2024: La Vernia looking for another deep playoff run

LA VERNIA – The La Vernia Bears may have a new coaching staff but they have their eyes set on playing playoff football in the fall.

The Bears are looking to build off a great 2023 campaign. La Vernia won their first four games of the season before losing to Sinton 47-42 on September 22. They would lose their next game to Port Lavaca Calhoun by seven before winning the rest of the regular season, ending their district play with a 4-1 record.

The Bears played Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway in the Class 4A Division I Bi-District game on November 10, winning 35-14. The following week La Vernia won over Boerne 42-31 at Comalander Stadium. The day after Thanksgiving, Davenport ended La Vernia’s season with a 45-31 win at Alamo Stadium in the Class 4A Division I Regional Semi-finals. La Vernia finished with a 10-3 overall record.

The Bears have 18 returning lettermen with 8 starters on offense and 7 starters on defense. It’s that kind of return that has the team excited for another successful season, especially for the seniors.

“I’ve been dreaming about this ever since I was a kid,“ said senior wide receiver Logan Maytum. ”Just coming out here, playing football under the lights, thankful to be able to do this the last three years and I’m looking forward to my final year.”

“It’s important (being a senior). Since freshman year I’ve been looking up to all the seniors,” added senior outside linebacker Kolby Gates. “New seniors come in every year so you have to pick up a new role. So, this year I’m trying my best to be a good senior, to be a good leader out here.”

La Vernia has a new head coach leading the team. Brad Molder had been the head coach for two years before Brian Null was hired as head coach and athletic director in late February. Null was on the staff last season and the returning players are excited to see a familiar face coaching the team.

“We were really looking for someone from the old coaching staff to carry things over,” said senior offensive lineman Derrick Eddlemon. “Being able to build on the last two years, especially offensively, is going to be huge. We’re looking forward to keep building and progressing throughout the season.”

“I worked my way up - I was at Wagner for 6 years, Brandeis for 2 years,” explained head coach Brian Null. “This is a great community, great kids, great atmosphere, kids work hard and the community backs us. Coming in was a pretty smooth transition because I was already on staff here. I already knew the kids. A lot of the things the previous staff had done are things I believe in and will continue to carry on. The expectations are to get better every week. We want to play in December and our goal is to play 16 weeks.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts that La Vernia will finish third this season behind Bay City and El Campo, who are joining District 15-4A Division I for the first time in 2024.

La Vernia will start their season on Saturday, August 31 against Burbank at 7:00 p.m. at SAISD Sports Complex.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.