91º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

Hondo HS football team believes they can build upon last year’s 10-2 season

The Owls open the season against Blanco High School under the Friday night lights

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Hondo, High School Football
The Owls will bring their winning mentality to their season opener at home against Blanco on August 30 at 7 p.m. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HONDO, Texas – The bar was set high last season when the Hondo High School football program came out of the regular season with a near-perfect 9-1 record — with the Owls’ one loss coming to the eventual District 14-3A-DI champions: Jourdanton.

Hondo later defeated their new district opponent, Cole, in the opening round of the postseason before falling to Goliad in the second round.

“I’m really excited,” said Hondo football head coach Dustin Templin. “I think we have every chance to be better than we were last year, we just have to go out and execute.”

The Owls are projected to replicate last year’s second-place district finish, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

However, for the program to match that level of success — they’ll need to make up for the loss of last year’s sizable senior class and prepare for increased difficulty in Hondo’s non-district schedule.

“We really need to step up,” said Hondo senior quarterback DJ Richter. “There’s a bunch of people that need to step up. We have a lot of young talent that — if we get those talents up — we can be really good this year.”

Hondo understands the challenge at hand and the new class of seniors are highly motivated to continue the program’s winning ways.

“Great things,” said Hondo senior running back Jerry Guevara on expectations. “We’re coming off a 10-2 season, we’re really pumped up, we’re looking to push forward for a district championship and on after that.”

The Owls will bring their winning mentality to their season opener at home against Blanco on August 30 at 7 p.m.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

email

Recommended Videos