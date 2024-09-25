Big district battles on the court for Harlan, Warren, Brennan, and Taft

SAN ANTONIO – Getting out to a good start in district play is always important, but when you get a second opportunity to play opponents you’ve lost to earlier, that makes it all the more fun.

The District 28-6A competition featured big matchups at the Paul Taylor Field House on Tuesday night.

Harlan took on Warren. Both teams came into the game with a 5-1 record in district play. The Hawks were able to dominate all three sets with the help of outside hitters Thalia Yancey and Jaci Hall, who, along with Harlan head coach Monica Gonzales, shared with KSAT what’s different about this year’s squad.

“I’d say we’re younger, so, just finding people to step up and fill those roles, even for being a young team,” Hall said. “So I think we’ve done a pretty good job of stepping up and playing our game no matter what.”

“Yeah, we try not to dwell on any of our mistakes ‘cause that just only hurts our team, so it’s really like, take care of business, shake it off and get the next one,” Yancey said.

“If you’ve noticed, I don’t call a lot of timeouts. I want them to work through it,” Gonzales said. “But they do a really good job; we stay very calm, which sometimes might hurt us a little bit, but, overall, I think we just keep our composure and we play next ball.”

In the game right after, Brennan defeated Taft in straight sets to improve to 5-2 in district play.

