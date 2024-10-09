Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC Game of the Week: Rare October battle of two undefeated teams in Alamo Heights & Victoria West

The 6-0 Mules will host 6-0 Victoria West for a District 13-5A DII battle on Friday

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Alamo Heights, Victoria West

When 12′s top 12 third-ranked Alamo Heights hosts Victoria West for a Week 7 match-up at Orem Stadium this Friday — it’ll pose similarities to a playoff game.

The Mules and Warriors enter the matchup with unblemished 6-0 overall records, which gives the game serious weight.

It’ll also mark the first time the two programs will meet as District 13-5A-DII foes as a result of this summer’s University Interscholastic League (UIL) realignment and redistricting.

“That just doesn’t happen,” said Alamo Heights football head coach Ron Rittimann. “I don’t care how good you are, the chances of being this late in the year and to have that scheduled — two 6-0 teams — there’s a lot of great teams out there that never get to play in a 6-0 versus 6-0 [game].”

Alamo Heights is fresh off a Week 6 dominant win over Harlandale 55-9, while Victoria West toppled Tivy 45-26 last week.

And with two stand-out programs, there will be no shortage of respect.

“We have a lot of respect for Coach Rittimann,” said Victoria West football head coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s a big challenge, it’s a big game on the road — and of course we’re looking forward to it.”

The action takes place at Orem Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. KSAT 12 Sports will have highlights and postgame on The Nightbeat.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Mary Rominger headshot

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Recommended Videos