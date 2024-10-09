BGC Game of the Week: Rare October battle of two undefeated teams in Alamo Heights & Victoria West

When 12′s top 12 third-ranked Alamo Heights hosts Victoria West for a Week 7 match-up at Orem Stadium this Friday — it’ll pose similarities to a playoff game.

The Mules and Warriors enter the matchup with unblemished 6-0 overall records, which gives the game serious weight.

It’ll also mark the first time the two programs will meet as District 13-5A-DII foes as a result of this summer’s University Interscholastic League (UIL) realignment and redistricting.

“That just doesn’t happen,” said Alamo Heights football head coach Ron Rittimann. “I don’t care how good you are, the chances of being this late in the year and to have that scheduled — two 6-0 teams — there’s a lot of great teams out there that never get to play in a 6-0 versus 6-0 [game].”

Alamo Heights is fresh off a Week 6 dominant win over Harlandale 55-9, while Victoria West toppled Tivy 45-26 last week.

And with two stand-out programs, there will be no shortage of respect.

“We have a lot of respect for Coach Rittimann,” said Victoria West football head coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s a big challenge, it’s a big game on the road — and of course we’re looking forward to it.”

The action takes place at Orem Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. KSAT 12 Sports will have highlights and postgame on The Nightbeat.

