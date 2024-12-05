Harlan players reflect on history-making playoff run, look forward to next test against Austin Vandegrift

SAN ANTONIO – The Harlan football team is trying to stay even-keeled amid a playoff run of a lifetime.

The Hawks cemented themselves in the Harlan record books as the first group to advance to the fourth round of the UIL Class 6A-Division II playoffs after a thrilling 39-36 win over New Braunfels Canyon.

“It was a great win,” Harlan head coach Eddie Salas said. “You get to the fourth round for the first time in school history and you want to enjoy it for a long time, but you know there’s work to be done.”

“It feels great,” Harlan junior cornerback Taveion Ford said. “Coming out with a new quarterback and people not expecting us to advance so far in the playoffs. It’s really good.”

Next up, the Hawks have a tall task against Austin Vandegrift. The Vipers eliminated Harlan from the 2022 UIL playoffs with a 49-21 victory.

“I thought we played a great half against them (in 2022), but in order to be successful, we need to play a full game,” Salas said. “And that’s what we’re working on this week.”

Members of Harlan’s current senior class remember the sting of the 2022 loss well. Instead of sulking, the Hawks took notes.

“We had never seen a team that was constantly excited. Always loud, always hyped,” Hawks senior running back Adrien McDade said of the 2022 Austin Vandegrift team. “To see that, it was great because we can apply it to our game now.”

The Hawks are filled with adrenaline as they stand two wins away from reaching the UIL Class 6A-Division II title game.

Salas said his team is aiming to find a balance between being excited and focused.

“I think our kids have adapted well and came out on fire this week of practice,” Salas said. “We’re just excited to be here.”

The Hawks and Vipers will face off at 7 p.m. on Friday at Texas State University’s UFCU Stadium in San Marcos.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.