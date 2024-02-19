Two San Antonio high schools appeal UIL district alignment

Seven high schools, including two from San Antonio, have filed an appeal against their 2024 University Interscholastic League (UIL) district alignment.

The schools appealing include Harlandale and McCollum in San Antonio. Others include Lufkin, Angleton, Houston Spring Woods, Victoria West and Smithville.

After the UIL announced its realignment for the 2024-2026 school years on Feb. 1, schools could appeal their assigned district.

If a school administration feels as though a different district would be a better fit, the opportunity to appeal provides that chance.

Here’s a look at the requested appeals:

Harlandale and McCollum, currently a part of District 13-5A DII, are appealing to join District 12-5A DII

Lufkin, currently a part of District 7-5A D1, is appealing to join District 9-5A D1

Angleton, currently a part of District 9-5A D1, is appealing to join District 11-5A D1

Houston Spring Woods, currently a part of District 11-5A D1, is appealing to join District 10-5A D1

Victoria West, currently a part of District 13-5A DII, is appealing to join District 14-5A DII

Smithville, currently a part of District 13-4A DII, is appealing to join District 11-4A DII

