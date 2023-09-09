Texas Eats: Loaded Nacho Burgers, Spicy Bites & Shiner Beer Brats

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Boerne to try out some authentic pupusas and other Central American food at Casa Amaya Pupuseria.
Then, David heads to Floresville for a loaded nacho burger at Fluff’s Whitehouse Cafe.
After that, David hits the road to Houston to check out Star Pizza, an iconic pizza joint that’s been open since the 1970s ′s.
David then heats things up in the Texas Eats Outdoor Kitchen with a Cheesy Shiner Beer Brat recipe.
Then, David heads to Houston to check out the menu at the iconic diner, Dot Coffee Shop.
Next up, celebrity and San Antonio native Ricardo Chavira joins David on a quest to find the spiciest bites in the Alamo City at Wayne’s Wings.
David then rounds things out with a stop on the East Side of San Antonio for awesome breakfast options at Panchos & Gringos.
You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!
Cheesy Shiner Brats
Ingredients:
- 3 cans Shiner Beer
- 6 Brats
- White Onions
- Chimmi Churri Seasoning
- Olive Oil
- Green Bell Pepper
- Orange Bell Pepper
- Yellow Bell Pepper
- Poblano
- Mushroom
- Red Onion
- Provolone Cheese Slices
Directions:
- Add the Shiner beer to a saucepan
- Slice the white onion and add to the saucepan
- Add chimmi churri seasoning to the saucepan
- Bring the liquid to a boil and add brats
- Dice the remaining veggies
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat
- Saute the diced veggies in the pan
- Once brats have plumped up and cooked thoroughly, remove them from the saucepan
- Skewer the brats together
- Heat grill to 400°F
- Place brats on the grill, occasionally flipping until grill marks form
- Layer the provolone cheese slices over the brats
- Spoon the sauteed veggies over the cheese
- Close the lid of the grill and allow the cheese to melt
- Remove the brats from the grill and slice them into bite-sized pieces
- Enjoy!
Restaurants featured this week:
Casa Amaya Pupuseria & Taqueria
109 Waterview Pkwy SUITE 103, Boerne, TX 78006
Fluff’s White House Cafe
1307 3rd St #1961, Floresville, TX 78114
Star Pizza
2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098
Wayne’s Wings
4453 Walzem Rd, San Antonio, TX 78218
Dot Coffee Shop
7006 I-45 S. at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087
Panchos & Gringos
900 Nolan St, San Antonio, TX 78202
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @ElderEats
- Instagram: @ElderEats
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @ElderEats