Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Best Bites at Wurstfest 2024

Celebrate Wurstfest with David Elder

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Tommy Namphong, Texas Eats Trainee

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Texas, Wurstfest, Sausage, Brat, New Braunfels

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

EATS110224_v2 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wurstfest 2024 | November 1-10, 2024

178 Landa Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Since the 1960s, Wurstfest has grown in popularity, becoming an annual tradition for many. Overlooking the Comal River, the annual event transforms Landa Park into a festival ground rich in German culture. Enjoy a variety of great food, music, dancing, rides, games, and beers with the finest in Alpine and Bavarian Style Entertainment.

Be sure to watch the show for the Secret Word and a chance to enter a giveaway! Rules for the giveaway can be found here: Texas Eats & Wurstfest Instagram Sweepstakes 2024

For more info or tickets, visit their website: https://wurstfest.com

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
David Elder headshot

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Tommy Namphong is the trainee for Texas Eats. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin. He grew up in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos