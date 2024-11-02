Texas Eats: Best Bites at Wurstfest 2024

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
Wurstfest 2024 | November 1-10, 2024
178 Landa Park Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Since the 1960s, Wurstfest has grown in popularity, becoming an annual tradition for many. Overlooking the Comal River, the annual event transforms Landa Park into a festival ground rich in German culture. Enjoy a variety of great food, music, dancing, rides, games, and beers with the finest in Alpine and Bavarian Style Entertainment.
For more info or tickets, visit their website: https://wurstfest.com
