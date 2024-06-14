Burger Showdown at the Pearl to offer free samples from 7 restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl is holding its inaugural Burger Showdown on Sunday with free samples for foodies.
The inaugural Burger Showdown will be held from 1-3 p.m. at 1100 Springs Plaza. Free samples will be served starting at 1 p.m. while supplies last.
The community will also be able to vote on their favorite burger. The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
The seven participating restaurants include:
- Boilerhouse
- Carriqui
- Full Goods Diner
- Freight Fried Chicken
- Mon Chou Chou
- Southerleigh
- Supper
A news release states the culinary competition will include “some of the most innovative and delicious burgers in the area.”