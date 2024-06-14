Burger Showdown at the Pearl to offer free samples from 7 restaurants

Burger Showdown will be at the Pearl on Sunday, June 16.

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl is holding its inaugural Burger Showdown on Sunday with free samples for foodies.

The inaugural Burger Showdown will be held from 1-3 p.m. at 1100 Springs Plaza. Free samples will be served starting at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Recommended Videos

The community will also be able to vote on their favorite burger. The winner will be announced at 2:30 p.m.

The seven participating restaurants include:

Boilerhouse

Carriqui

Full Goods Diner

Freight Fried Chicken

Mon Chou Chou

Southerleigh

Supper

A news release states the culinary competition will include “some of the most innovative and delicious burgers in the area.”

Burger Showdown — Carriqui (Provided via Grady Britton)

Burger Showdown — Boiler House. (Provided via Grady Britton)

Burger Showdown — Southerleigh (Provided via Grady Britton)

Burger Showdown — Full Goods Diner (Provided via Grady Britton)

Burger Showdown — Supper. (Provided via Grady Britton)

Burger Showdown — Mon Chou Chou (Provided via Grady Britton)