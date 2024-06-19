Hemisfair to host free music and yoga events Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair will host two free events this Friday for Make Music Day and International Day of Yoga.

The festivities will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Make Music Day is a celebration of music that takes place worldwide every year on June 21. It calls for amateur and professional musicians, and the general public to make music at parks, sidewalks, gardens and elsewhere around the city.

The celebration started in France in 1982.

Hemisfair will celebrate with live music and dancing, according to a news release. People will be able to make their own music by using crafts and tools.

The park is partnering with The AM Project for the event.

Friday is also International Day of Yoga. People can practice yoga with two local teachers and community leaders on the lawn at Civic Park.

Yoga classes are free and people can reserve their spot at FreeCommunityYoga.com.

People should bring their own yoga mats, water bottles and towels.

Click here for more information.

Read also: Celebrate Make Music Day with a free festival in San Antonio