New all-park option gives nationwide access to Schlitterbahn, Six Flags

The add-on is available to purchase today

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

SAN ANTONIO – A new Schlitterbahn season pass add-on will allow guests to access multiple Schlitterbahn and Six Flags parks in Texas and across the country.

According to the Schlitterbahn website, the new All Park Passport is available to buy for $75 in addition to the $115 cost of the 2025 Schlitterbahn Texas2Splash pass.

The 2025 Schlitterbahn Texas2Splash pass currently gives guests access to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels and Galveston.

The All Park Passport add-on gives guests access to other legacy Cedar Fair parks all over the nation, such as Great America and Knott’s Berry Farm in California, and Cedar Point in Ohio.

Starting Jan. 6, the add-on will also give guests access to Six Flags parks across the U.S., including Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Over Texas in Arlington.

The All Park Passport was made available this summer after the merger of Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and Cedar Fair.

The combined company operates under the name “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation” and operates 30 properties in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Of the properties, five are in Texas.

For more information go to Schlitterbahn’s season pass page.

Max Bohannon is an intern at KSAT 12. He was born in San Antonio and attends Texas Tech University, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in Creative Media Industries and a certificate in Sports Media in December 2024.

