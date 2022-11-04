Congressional District 28 election results, Henry Cuellar vs. Cassy Garcia, for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

BACKGROUND

Congressional District 28 (KSAT)

Democratic U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar has held his seat in District 28 for almost 20 years.

He’s been representing the people of South Texas in Washington, D.C., since 2005. Before that, he served in the Texas House and as Secretary of State.

In the last two elections, his biggest challenge so far has come from his own party. Jessica Cisneros took Cuellar to Primary Runoffs in 2020 and 2022, winning the more recent race by less than 300 votes.

Add that to the perception of impropriety with an FBI raid on his home (his lawyer later said Cuellar was not the target of any investigation), and Republicans see this as an opportunity to turn the historically blue district red.

Republican Cassy Garcia is the latest GOP challenger. Garcia, a long-time political operative and former staffer for Senator Ted Cruz, has endorsed Garcia in this race.

Cuellar has not had a lot of trouble defeating Republican candidates when they bothered to challenge him at all (he didn’t have a Republican opponent in 2014 or 2018).

The belief largely being that, as a moderate, it is harder to paint Cuellar as a left-wing radical than other Democratic candidates in other races.

But having a Republican in District 28 is the party’s desired outcome. And political dollars are being spent to highlight any perceived weakness in Cuellar, and push Garcia over the top.