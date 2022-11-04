Texas Lieutenant Governor election results, Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier, for Nov. 8, 2022 midterms

Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running for Lieutenant Governor in Texas.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

Lieutenant Governor (Texas) View All Candidates

BACKGROUND

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the Texas Senate.

Incumbent Republican Dan Patrick is seeking his third term in office.

Patrick was first elected to the lieutenant governor’s office in November 2014, replacing Republican David Dewhurst. Previously, Patrick served in the Texas Senate and before that was a conservative shock jock radio host in Houston.

He was re-elected as lieutenant governor in November 2018.

Patrick captured the Republican nomination in the 2022 March Primary, handily defeating five opponents with 77% of the vote.

He is being challenged by Democrat Mike Collier and Libertarian Shanna Steele.

Collier, a CPA, has tried to unseat Patrick before, having lost to him by five percentage points in 2018.

He is a former Republican who also lost a bid for another statewide office, comptroller, in 2014.

This time, though, Collier has the public backing of several current and formerly elected Republicans, including San Antonio state Rep. Lyle Larson, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Amarillo state Sen. Kel Seliger, former Dallas Mayor Steven Bartlett, former state Reps. Byron Cook and Bennett Ratliff.

Collier faced two candidates in the 2022 March Primary but was forced into a runoff with state Rep. Michelle Beckley, who he defeated by percentage points.

He founded a Texas oil company and worked as its chief financial officer, as well as getting his start as a landman at Exxon.

Steele’s career experience includes working as a security consultant.