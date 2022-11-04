Texas Senate District 24 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

Kathy Jones-Hospod and Pete Flores are running for Texas Senate District 24.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night.

Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

Choose Your Race Find Race Results

BACKGROUND

Texas Senate District 24 (new map for 2022) (KSAT)

State Senate District 24 will be getting a new Senator.

Republican Dawn Buckingham, who has represented the district since 2017, opted not to seek re-election so she could run for Commissioner of the General Land Office.

Former state Sen. and Republican Pete Flores is the GOP candidate Buckingham herself has endorsed to take the reins in the recently re-drawn district 24.

Flores, a retired game warden from Pleasanton, served in the Senate after winning a special election in 2018. He lost his seat to Roland Gutierrez in 2020.

Flores’ opponent in this election is Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod from Cedar Park.

A software engineer for 40 years, Kathy Jones-Hospod defeated her opponent Jeremy Kohwles in the primary by a 4-to-1 margin.

State Senate District 24 includes all of Bandera, Bell, Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Callahan, Comanche, Coryell, Gillespie, Hamilton, Kerr, Lampasas, Llano, Mills, San Saba counties and portions of Taylor and Travis counties.