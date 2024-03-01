Here’s how, where to vote in Bexar County for the March 5 primary elections

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page

Bexar County voters will have 281 election sites to choose from during election day on March 5.

Registered voters can cast a ballot at any polling location on election day. Voting locations include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

Voting locations in Bexar County:

(scroll down to see them listed in alphabetical order)

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Read Next: What you need to know about voting in the Texas Primary Elections on March 5

Voting locations in alphabetical order:

Adams Elementary School 135 E. Southcross

Adams Hill Elementary School 9627 Adams Hill Dr.

Adante Independent Living 2702 Cembalo Blvd.

Agnes Cotton Academy 1616 Blanco Rd.

Alamo Convocation Center 110 Tuleta Dr.

Alamo Heights City Hall 6116 Broadway St.

Alamo Heights United Methodist Church 825 E. Basse Rd.

Alan B. Shepard Middle School 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd.

Antonio Margil Elementary School 1000 Perez St.

Artemisia Bowden Academy 515 Willow St.

Aue Elementary School 24750 Baywater Stage

Ball Academy 343 Koehler Ct.

Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School 1111 S. Navidad St.

Beacon Hill Academy 1411 W. Ashby Pl.

Beard Elementary School 8725 Sonoma Parkway

Behlau Elementary School 2355 Camp Light Way

Bella Cameron Elementary School 3635 Belgium Ln.

Bethany Romanian Church 26347 Boerne Stage Rd.

Bexar County Elections Department 1103 S. Frio

Bexar County Justice Center 300 Dolorosa

Big Country Elementary School 2250 Pue Rd.

Blossom Athletic Center 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

Bob Hope Elementary School 3022 Reforma Dr.

Bode Community Center 900 Rigsby

Boone Elementary School 6614 Spring Time Dr

Bradley Middle School 14819 Heimer Rd.

Brandeis High School 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy.

Brauchle Elementary School 8555 Bowens Crossing

Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation 1626 W. Thompson Pl.

Brookhollow Branch Library 530 Heimer Rd.

Bulverde Creek Elementary School 3839 Canyon Parkway

Burke Elementary School 10111 Terra Oak

Bush Middle School 1500 Evans Rd.

Candlewood Elementary School 3635 Candleglen

Carlos Coon Elementary School 3110 Timber View Dr.

Carnahan Elementary School 6839 Babcock Rd.

Carson Elementary School 8151 Old Tezel Rd.

Castle Hills City Hall 209 Lemonwood

Central Library 600 Soledad

Charles Graebner Elementary School 530 Hoover Ave.

China Grove City Hall 2412 FM 1516 S.

Christa McAuliffe Middle School 9390 S.W. Loop 410

Christian Family Baptist Church 1589 Grosenbacher

Church of Reconciliation 8900 Starcrest

Churchill High School 12049 Blanco Rd.

Cibolo Green Elementary School 24315 Bulverde Green

City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building 22870 Priest Rd.

City of Von Ormy Municipal Court 14729 Quarter Horse

Clark High School 5150 De Zavala Rd.

Claude Black Community Center 2805 E. Commerce

Cody Branch Library 11441 Vance Jackson Rd.

Cody Elementary School 10403 Dugas Dr.

Cole Elementary School 13185 Tillman Ridge

Collier Elementary School 834 W. Southcross

Collins Garden Branch Library 200 N. Park Blvd.

Colonial Hills United Methodist Church 5247 Vance Jackson

Colonies North Elementary School 9915 Northampton

Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S. 7719 Pipers Ln.

Connally Middle School 8661 Silent Sunrise

Converse Senior Center 405 S. Seguin Rd.

Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd.

Coronado Village Elementary School 213 Amistad Blvd

Cortez Branch Library 2803 Hunter Blvd.

Davis Middle School 4702 E. Houston St.

Dellview Elementary School 7235 Dewhurst Rd.

E.T. Wrenn Middle School 627 S. Acme Rd.

East Central Development Center 12271 Donop Rd.

East Central High School 7173 FM 1628

East Central ISD Admin. Bldg. 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd.

East Terrell Hills Elementary School 4415 Bloomdale

Ed White Middle School 7800 Midcrown Dr.

Edgewood Gym 4133 Eldridge Ave.

El Dorado Elementary School 12634 El Sendero

Ellison Elementary School 7132 Oak Dr.

Elmendorf City Hall 8304 FM 327

Eloise Japhet Academy 314 Astor

Elolf STEAM Academy 6335 Beech Trail Dr.

Elrod Elementary School 8885 Heath Circle Dr.

Encino Branch Library 2515 E. Evans Rd

Esparza Elementary School 5700 Hemphill Dr.

Evers Elementary School 1715 Richland Hills Dr.

Fair Oaks Ranch City Hall 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr.

Faith Lutheran Church 14819 Jones Maltsberger Rd.

Fernandez Elementary School 6845 Ridgebrook St.

Fields Elementary School 9570 FM 1560

Fire Station #3 11917 Lower Seguin Rd.

First Chinese Baptist Church 5481 Prue Rd.

Five Palms Elementary School 7138 Five Palms Dr.

Folks Middle School 9855 Swayback Ranch

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Frank Madla Elementary School 6100 Royalgate Dr.

Galm Elementary School 1454 Saxonhill Dr.

Gardendale Early Learning Program 1731 Dahlgreen Ave.

Gillette Elementary School 625 Gillette Blvd.

Glenn Elementary School 2385 Horal Dr.

Granados Adult & Senior Center 500 Freiling

Great Northwest Branch Library 9050 Wellwood

Grey Forest Community Center 18249 Sherwood Trail

Guerra Branch Library 7978 Military Dr. W.

Gus Garcia University School 3306 Ruiz St.

Hardy Oak Elementary School 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd

Harmony Hills Elementary School 10727 Memory Ln.

Harry H. Rogers Middle School 314 Galway Dr.

Hartman Center II - Building One 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1

Hatchett Elementary School 10700 Ingram Rd.

Health Careers High School 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd.

Hector Garcia Middle School 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway

Helotes Elementary School 13878 Riggs Rd.

Henderson Elementary School 14605 Kallison Bend

Herman Hirsch Elementary School 4826 Seabreeze Dr.

Highland Hills Elementary School 734 Glamis Ave.

Highlands High School 3118 Elgin Ave.

Hill Country Retreat 4550 Del Webb Blvd.

Hill Country Village City Hall 116 Aspen Ln.

Hoffmann Elementary School 12118 Volunteer Parkway

Hollywood Park City Hall 2 Mecca Dr.

Hope Church 18850 Redland Rd.

Huebner Elementary School 16311 Huebner Rd.

Huisache Avenue Baptist Church 1339 W. Huisache Ave.

Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club 3630 Hunters Circle St.

Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Indian Springs Elementary School 25751 Wilderness Oak

Inez Foster Elementary School 6718 Pecan Valley

James Russell Lowell Middle School 919 Thompson Pl.

Joe Ward Recreation Center 435 E. Sunshine Dr.

John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School 2101 Edison Dr.

John Marshall High School 8000 Lobo Ln.

Judson ISD Eductional Resource Center 8205 Palisades Dr.

Judson ISD Performing Arts Center 9443 Schaefer Rd.

Kallison Elementary School 8610 Ranch View

Kate Schenck Elementary School 101 Kate Schenck

Kingsborough Middle School 422 Ashley Rd.

Kirby City Hall 112 Bauman

Kitty Hawk Middle School 840 Old Cimarron Trail

Knowlton Elementary School 9500 Timber Path

Krueger Elementary School 9900 Wildhorse Parkway

Krueger Middle School 438 Lanark Dr.

Langley Elementary School 14185 Bella Vista

Larkspur Elementary School 1802 Larkspur

Las Lomas Elementary School 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Leon Springs Elementary School 23881 IH 10 W

Leon Valley Conference Center 6427 Evers Rd.

Lewis Elementary School 1000 Seascape

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center 2809 Broadway St.

Longs Creek Elementary School 15806 O’Connor Rd.

Lopez Middle School 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Luckey Ranch Elementary School 12045 Luckey River

Luther Burbank High School 1002 Edwards St.

Marin B. Fenwick Academy 1930 Waverly Ave.

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy 3501 Martin Luther King

Maverick Branch Library 8700 Mystic Park

May Elementary School 15707 Chase Hill Blvd.

McCreless Branch Library 1023 Ada St.

McDermott Elementary School 5111 USAA Blvd.

Mead Elementary School 3803 Midhorizon Dr.

Meadow Village Elementary School 1406 Meadow Way Dr.

Memorial Branch Library 3222 Culebra Rd.

Metzger Middle School 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd.

Michael Elementary School 3155 Quiet Plain

Miguel Carrillo, Jr. Elementary School 500 Price Ave.

Miller’s Point Elementary School 7027 Misty Ridge Dr.

Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School 201 Parland

Mireles Elementary School 12260 Rockwall Mill

Mission Academy 9210 South Presa

Mission Branch Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave

Mission Del Lago Community Center 2301 Del Lago Pkwy

Montgomery Elementary School 7047 Montgomery Dr.

Mora Elementary School 1520 American Lotus

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Mount Calvary Dr.

Murnin Elementary School 9019 Dugas Dr.

Neff Middle School 5227 Evers Rd.

Nichols Elementary School 9560 Braun Rd.

Nimitz Middle School 5426 Blanco Rd.

Northern Hills Elementary School 13901 Higgins Rd.

Northside Activity Center 7001 Culebra Rd.

Northwest Church of Christ 9681 W. Loop 1604 N.

Northwest Crossing Elementary School 10255 Dover Rdg.

Northwest Vista College 3535 N. Ellison Dr.

Northwood Elementary School 519 Pike Rd.

Oak Grove Elementary School 3250 Nacogdoches Rd.

Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School 5710 Cary Grant Dr.

Oak Meadow United Methodist Church 2740 Hunters Green

Olmos Elementary School 1103 Allena Dr.

Olmos Park City Hall 120 El Prado Dr. W

Ott Elementary School 100 N Grosenbacher

Our Lady of the Lake University 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Park Village Blended Learning Academy 5855 Midcrown

Parman Branch Library 20735 Wilderness Oak

Paschall Elementary School 6351 Lake View Dr.

Pease Middle School 201 Hunt Ln.

Perales Elementary School 1507 Ceralvo St.

Pieper High School 1400 Kinder Pkwy.

Powell Elementary School 6003 Thunder Dr.

Precinct 1 Satellite Office 3505 Pleasanton Rd.

Precinct 3 Satellite Office 320 Interpark Blvd.

Pre-K Academy at West Avenue 3915 West Ave.

Raba Elementary School 9740 Raba

Rawlinson Middle School 14100 Vance Jackson

Redland Oaks Elementary School 16650 Redland Rd.

Regency Place Elementary School 10222 Broadway

Resnik Middle School 4495 Verano Pkwy.

Rhodes Elementary School 5714 North Knoll

Ridgeview Elementary School 8223 McCullough Ave.

Riverside Park Elementary School 202 School St.

Roan Forest Elementary School 22710 Roan Park

Royal Ridge Elementary School 5933 Royal Ridge Dr.

Rudder Middle School 6558 Horn Blvd.

SAC Victory Center 1819 N. Main Ave.

Sam Houston High School 4635 E. Houston

Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School 107 Raleigh Pl.

San Antonio Housing Authority 818 S. Flores

San Antonio M.U.D #1 16450 Wildlake Blvd.

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium 901 N Loop 1604 W

Sarah King Elementary School 1001 Ceralvo St.

Scarborough Elementary School 12280 Silver Pointe (at Stillwater Pkwy)

Schaefer Branch Library 6322 US Hwy. 87 E.

Scobee Elementary School 11223 Cedar Park

Semmes Branch Library 15060 Judson Rd.

Shavano Park City Hall 900 Saddletree Ct.

Shepherd King Lutheran Church 303 W. Ramsey Rd.

Sidney Lanier High School 1514 W. Cesar Chavez

Smith Elementary School 823 S. Gevers St.

Somerset City Hall 7360 E. 6th St.

Sonny Melendrez Community Center 5919 W. Commerce

South San Antonio High School 7535 Barlite Blvd.

Southside ISD Administration Building 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd.

Southwest ISD Admin Bldg 11914 Dragon Ln.

Specht Elementary School 25815 Overlook Pkwy

Spicewood Park Elementary School 11303 Tilson Dr.

Spring Meadows Elementary School 7135 Elm Trail Dr.

St. Hedwig City Hall 13065 FM - 1346

St. James Catholic Church 907 W. Theo Ave.

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 4423 S. Flores St.

St. Philips College 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

Stahl Elementary School 5222 Stahl Rd.

Steubing Ranch Elementary School 5100 Knoll Creek

Stevenson Middle School 8403 Tezel Rd.

Stone Oak Elementary School 21045 Crescent Oaks

Taft High School 11600 FM 471 W.

Takas Park 9310 Jim Seal Dr.

Tejeda Middle School 2909 E. Evans Rd

Terrell Hills City Hall 5100 N. New Braunfels

Texas A&M San Antonio One University Way

Thomas Edison High School 701 Santa Monica Dr.

Thornton Elementary School 6450 Pembroke Rd.

Thousand Oaks Branch Library 4618 Thousand Oaks

Thousand Oaks Elementary School 16080 Henderson Pass

Tobin Library at Oakwell 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Trinity United Methodist Church 6800 Wurzbach Rd.

Tuscany Heights Elementary School 25001 Wilderness Oak

Universal City Hall 2150 Universal City Blvd.

Universal City Library 100 Northview Dr.

UTSA - H.E.B. Student Union 1 UTSA Circle

Vale Middle School 2120 N. Ellison Dr

Vestal Elementary School 1102 Cantrell Dr.

Veterans Memorial High School 7618 Evans Rd.

Villarreal Elementary School 2902 White Tail Dr

Vineyard Ranch Elementary School 16818 Huebner Rd.

Virginia A. Myers Elementary School 3031 Village Pkwy

Wanke Elementary School 10419 Old Prue Rd.

Ward Elementary School 8400 Cavern Hill

Westminster Square Management 1838 Basse Rd.

Westwood Terrace Elementary School 2315 Hackamore Lane

Wetmore Elementary School 3250 Thousand Oaks

Wilshire Elementary School 6523 Cascade Pl.

Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksburg Rd

Wood Middle School 14800 Judson Rd.

Woodlake Hills Middle School 6625 Woodlake Parkway

Woodlawn Academy 1717 W. Magnolia Ave.

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School 110 W. Quill Dr.

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community 702 Donaldson Ave.

Woods of Shavano Community Club House 13838 Parksite Woods St.

Woodstone Elementary School 5602 Fountainwood

Wortham Oaks Elementary School 5710 Carriage Cape

Wright Elementary School 115 E. Huff Ave.

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Phillis Wheatley 415 Gabriel

Young Women’s Leadership Academy 2123 W. Huisache Ave.

Zachry Middle School 9410 Timber Path

Get election news coverage delivered right to your email inbox. Email Address Sign Up.

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page: