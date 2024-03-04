These were the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Despite Bexar County having more registered voters in this year’s presidential election than in 2020, polling locations saw fewer ballots cast during the early voting period for the March 5 primary election.

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 93,426 ballots — 39,302 Democratic and 54,124 Republican — were cast during the early voting period of Feb. 20-March 1.

Recommended Videos

In this county, 1,243,049 people are registered to vote.

Brookhollow and Encino branch libraries were the busiest polling locations during the early voting period, as they were the only places that had more than 5,000 voters.

In the 2022 primary election, 122,159 total ballots were cast during early voting. That’s more than 28,000 more early voters and the county had about 100,000 fewer registered voters, according to data from the elections department.

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that had the most and least amount of traffic during the 2024 early voting period.

Busiest polling locations

Brookhollow Branch Library, 530 Heimer Road: 6,272 total votes Encino Branch Library, 2515 E. Evans Road: 5,326 total votes Parman Library @ Stone Oak, 20735 Wilderness Oak: 4,789 total votes John Igo Branch Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy: 4,640 total votes Semmes Branch Library, 15060 Judson Road: 4,553 total votes Tobin Branch Library @ Oakwell, 4134 Harry Wurzbach Road: 4,423 total votes Maverick Branch Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 4,388 total votes Great Northwest Branch Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 4,132 total votes Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center, 2809 Broadway: 3,873 total votes Cody Branch Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Road: 3,712 total votes

Least busy polling locations

Palo Alto College, 1400 W Villaret Blvd.: 330 total votes East Central ISD Admin, 6634 New Sulphur Springs Road: 355 total votes Somerset City Hall: 7360 E 6th St.: 495 total votes Southside ISD Administration Building, 19190 US-281: 536 total votes Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road: 610 total votes Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th St.: 679 total votes Kirby City Hall, 112 Bauman St.: 690 total votes San Antonio College (Victory Center), 1819 N. Main Ave.: 771 total votes McAuliffe Middle School, 9390 SW Loop 410: 779 total votes Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Blvd.: 879 total votes

If you still need to cast a ballot for the March 5 primary election, you can do so during Election Day on Tuesday.

Bexar County voters will have 281 election sites to choose from, and polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit this link for a list of polling locations.

Email Address

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page: