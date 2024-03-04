US Representative election results for Texas March Primary on March 5, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Voters across Texas headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will nominate as US Representative in their respective political party.

Republican nominations are on the ballot for Districts 15, 23, 28 and 35 and Districts 15 and 23 for Democrats.

District 15 (GOP, D)

In District 15, Monica De La Cruz is seeking a second term in office. The business owner is being challenged by Vangela Churchill, a high school assistant principal, for the Republican nomination.

On the Democratic ballot, Michelle Vallejo, a business owner, is being challenged by John Villarreal Rigney, an attorney in Pharr.

De La Cruz and Vallejo are no strangers to this race, as they faced each other in the 2020 General Election, with De La Cruz winning.

District 23 (GOP, D)

Incumbent Tony Gonzales leads the GOP field. Gonzales, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, was first elected in 2020. Gonzales was censured by the Texas Republican Party in 2022 for supporting same-sex marriage and for approving additional firearms restrictions.

Gonzales’ challengers include Victor Avila, a former law enforcement agent who survived a cartel ambush in Mexico in 2011. Julie Clark, a businesswoman who chaired the Medina County Republican Party when it introduced the resolution to censure Gonzales. Brandon Herrera is a firearms manufacturer and host of a YouTube channel focused on firearms-related content. Also running is Francisco Lopez.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in District 23. Lee Bausinger is facing off against Santos Limon. Both candidates are engineers.

District 28 (GOP)

Four candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in District 28.

Jose Sanz is a former district director and press secretary for the Democratic incumbent, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, who will face the GOP winner in the General Election in November.

Also on the GOP ballot are Jay Furman, a former US Navy commander; Lazaro Garza Jr., a rancher; and Jimmy Leon, an educator and administrator.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a May 28 primary runoff.

Editor’s Note: Ballotpedia contributed to this report.