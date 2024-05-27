How, where to vote in Bexar County for the Texas primary runoff elections on May 28

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is the primary runoff election in Texas.
It will be Texas voters’ final chance to decide who will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
There are two Democratic and three Republican races on Bexar County ballots.
Voters who voted in the March primary are required by state law to choose the same political party ballot for the runoff that they chose in March. Voters who did not vote in the March Primary are free to choose either party’s ballot.
Registered voters can vote at any polling site on election day.
Voting locations in Bexar County:
(scroll down to see them on a map and listed in alphabetical order)
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Voting locations in alphabetical order:
- Adams Hill Elementary School 9627 Adams Hill Dr. A101 Foyer
- Agnes Cotton Academy 1616 Blanco Rd. Gym
- Alamo Convocation Center 110 Tuleta Dr. North Conference Rm.
- Alamo Heights United Methodist Church 825 E. Basse Rd. W103
- Antonio Margil Elementary School 1000 Perez St. Foyer
- Artemisia Bowden Academy 515 Willow St. 1st Floor
- Aue Elementary School 24750 Baywater Stage Library
- Beacon Hill Academy 1411 W. Ashby Pl. Library
- Beard Elementary School 8725 Sonoma Parkway Gym Admin. Area
- Behlau Elementary School 2355 Camp Light Way C116
- Bella Cameron Elementary School 3635 Belgium Ln. Main Entrance
- Bethany Romanian Church 26347 Boerne Stage Rd. Main Foyer
- Bexar County Elections Department 1103 S. Frio Early Voting Room
- Bexar County Justice Center 300 Dolorosa Cafeteria Utility Rm.
- Big Country Elementary School 2250 Pue Rd. Entrance Foyer
- Blossom Athletic Center 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. Piper Bass Conf. Rm.
- Bob Hope Elementary School 3022 Reforma Dr. Foyer
- Bode Community Center 900 Rigsby Meeting Room
- Boone Elementary School 6614 Spring Time Dr Gym
- Bradley Middle School 14819 Heimer Rd. Portable (Band)
- Brandeis High School 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy. Foyer
- Brauchle Elementary School 8555 Bowens Crossing C101
- Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation 1626 W. Thompson Pl. Outside Gym
- Brookhollow Branch Library 530 Heimer Rd. Meeting Room
- Bulverde Creek Elementary School 3839 Canyon Parkway Library
- Burke Elementary School 10111 Terra Oak Teachers Lounge
- Bush Middle School 1500 Evans Rd. Entry/Foyer
- Carlos Coon Elementary School 3110 Timber View Dr. Foyer
- Carnahan Elementary School 6839 Babcock Rd. A129 Resource Room
- Carson Elementary School 8151 Old Tezel Rd. A112
- Castle Hills City Hall 209 Lemonwood Council Chambers
- Central Library 600 Soledad Meeting Room
- Charles Graebner Elementary School 530 Hoover Ave. Portable
- China Grove City Hall 2412 FM 1516 S. Council Chambers
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School 9390 S.W. Loop 410 Library
- Christian Family Baptist Church 1589 Grosenbacher Classroom 2
- Church of Reconciliation 8900 Starcrest Alban Classroom
- Churchill High School 12049 Blanco Rd. Multipurpose Ctr.
- Cibolo Green Elementary School 24315 Bulverde Green Hallway/Gym
- City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building 22870 Priest Rd. Council Chambers
- City of Von Ormy Municipal Court 14729 Quarter Horse Conference Area
- Clark High School 5150 De Zavala Rd. A115
- Claude Black Community Center 2805 E. Commerce Conference Room
- Cody Branch Library 11441 Vance Jackson Rd. Meeting Room
- Cody Elementary School 10403 Dugas Dr. Front Lobby
- Cole Elementary School 13185 Tillman Ridge A118
- Collins Garden Branch Library 200 N. Park Blvd. Meeting Room
- Colonial Hills United Methodist Church 5247 Vance Jackson Hospitality Center
- Colonies North Elementary School 9915 Northampton Sub Level
- Columbia Heights Elementary School 1610 Fitch Foyer
- Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S. 7719 Pipers Ln. Foyer - Reception
- Connally Middle School 8661 Silent Sunrise Front Foyer
- Converse Senior Center 405 S. Seguin Rd. Main Area
- Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd. Meeting Room
- Cortez Branch Library 2803 Hunter Blvd. Meeting Room
- Dellview Elementary School 7235 Dewhurst Rd. Gym
- E.T. Wrenn Middle School 627 S. Acme Rd. Room 1
- East Central Development Center 12271 Donop Rd. Curriculum Training Center
- East Central High School 7173 FM 1628 PAC Lobby
- East Terrell Hills Elementary School 4415 Bloomdale Entry/Foyer
- Ed White Middle School 7800 Midcrown Dr. Entry/Foyer
- Edgewood Gym 4133 Eldridge Ave. Main Area
- El Dorado Elementary School 12634 El Sendero Family Specialist Room
- Ellison Elementary School 7132 Oak Dr. Classroom 2
- Elmendorf City Hall 8304 FM 327 Council Chambers
- Elrod Elementary School 8885 Heath Circle Dr. Gym
- Encino Branch Library 2515 E. Evans Rd Meeting Room
- Esparza Elementary School 5700 Hemphill Dr. Cafeteria&Library
- Evers Elementary School 1715 Richland Hills Dr. Front Foyer
- Fair Oaks Police Department 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr. Training Room
- Fernandez Elementary School 6845 Ridgebrook St. Front Foyer
- Fields Elementary School 9570 FM 1560 A119/A120
- Fire Station #3 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. Training Room
- First Chinese Baptist Church 5481 Prue Rd. Hallway
- Folks Middle School 9855 Swayback Ranch D111/D112
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center 1226 N.W. 18th St. Community Room
- Frank Madla Elementary School 6100 Royalgate Dr. Front Hallway
- Galm Elementary School 1454 Saxonhill Dr. Front Office
- Gardendale Early Learning Program 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. Gardendale North Bldg.
- Glenn Elementary School 2385 Horal Dr. Library
- Granados Adult & Senior Center 500 Freiling Meeting Room
- Great Northwest Branch Library 9050 Wellwood Meeting Room
- Grey Forest Community Center 18249 Sherwood Trail Main Room
- Guerra Branch Library 7978 Military Dr. W. Meeting Room
- Gus Garcia University School 3306 Ruiz St. Classroom
- Hardy Oak Elementary School 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd Library
- Harmony Hills Elementary School 10727 Memory Ln. Entry/Foyer
- Harry H. Rogers Middle School 314 Galway Dr. Gym
- Hartman Center II - Building One 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1 Foyer - Reception
- Hatchett Elementary School 10700 Ingram Rd. A101, A118
- Health Careers High School 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. C101 Library
- Hector Garcia Middle School 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway Library
- Helotes Elementary School 13878 Riggs Rd. D104 Library
- Henderson Elementary School 14605 Kallison Bend B102/B103
- Herman Hirsch Elementary School 4826 Seabreeze Dr. Library
- Highland Hills Elementary School 734 Glamis Ave. Gym
- Highlands High School 3118 Elgin Ave. Foyer
- Hill Country Retreat 4550 Del Webb Blvd. Campa Insurance Rm.
- Hill Country Village City Hall 116 Aspen Ln. Meeting Room
- Hoffmann Elementary School 12118 Volunteer Parkway Foyer
- Hollywood Park City Hall 2 Mecca Dr. Council Chambers
- Hope Church 18850 Redland Rd. Family Room
- Huebner Elementary School 16311 Huebner Rd. Library
- Huisache Avenue Baptist Church 1339 W. Huisache Ave. Auditorium
- Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club 3630 Hunters Circle St. Small office - parking lot
- Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway Meeting Room
- Indian Springs Elementary School 25751 Wilderness Oak Portable Bldg.
- Inez Foster Elementary School 6718 Pecan Valley Gym
- James Russell Lowell Middle School 919 Thompson Pl. Auditorium
- Jewel Wietzel Center 9131 Yett Dr - Bldg # 4 Foyer
- Joe Ward Recreation Center 435 E. Sunshine Dr. Meeting Room
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School 2101 Edison Dr. Cafeteria Hallway
- John Marshall High School 8000 Lobo Ln. Auditorium Lobby
- Kallison Elementary School 8610 Ranch View Library
- Kate Schenck Elementary School 101 Kate Schenck Library
- Kirby City Hall 112 Bauman Council Chambers
- Knowlton Elementary School 9500 Timber Path A112 & Foyer
- Krueger Elementary School 9900 Wildhorse Parkway Library
- Krueger Middle School 438 Lanark Dr. Entry/Foyer
- Langley Elementary School 14185 Bella Vista Library
- Larkspur Elementary School 1802 Larkspur Hallway (Bellair Dr.)
- Las Lomas Elementary School 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd. Gym Hallway
- Leon Springs Elementary School 23881 IH 10 W Cafeteria
- Leon Valley Conference Center 6427 Evers Rd. Hallway
- Lions Field Adult and Senior Center 2809 Broadway St. Meeting Room
- Longs Creek Elementary School 15806 O’Connor Rd. Library
- Lopez Middle School 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd. Library
- Luther Burbank High School 1002 Edwards St. JROTC
- Marin B. Fenwick Academy 1930 Waverly Ave. Main Hallway
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy 3501 Martin Luther King Boys Gym
- Maverick Branch Library 8700 Mystic Park Meeting Room
- May Elementary School 15707 Chase Hill Blvd. Admin. Area
- McCreless Branch Library 1023 Ada St. Meeting Room
- McDermott Elementary School 5111 USAA Blvd. Gym
- Mead Elementary School 3803 Midhorizon Dr. Portable 160
- Meadow Village Elementary School 1406 Meadow Way Dr. Cafeteria
- Memorial Branch Library 3222 Culebra Rd. Meeting Room
- Michael Elementary School 3155 Quiet Plain Front Entrance
- Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School 201 Parland Main Hallway
- Mireles Elementary School 12260 Rockwall Mill Library Entrance
- Mission Academy 9210 South Presa Gym
- Mission Branch Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave Meeting Room
- Mission Del Lago Community Center 2301 Del Lago Pkwy Main Area
- Montgomery Elementary School 7047 Montgomery Dr. Family Room
- Mora Elementary School 1520 American Lotus Library 118
- Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Mount Calvary Dr. Gym
- Murnin Elementary School 9019 Dugas Dr. A126 Resource Rm.
- Neff Middle School 5227 Evers Rd. Library
- Nichols Elementary School 9560 Braun Rd. Library
- Nimitz Middle School 5426 Blanco Rd. Entry Cadet Hall
- Northeast Lakeview College 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd Lampasas Performing Arts Lobby
- Northern Hills Elementary School 13901 Higgins Rd. Foyer
- Northside Activity Center 7001 Culebra Rd. A107
- Northwest Church of Christ 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. Fellowship Hall
- Northwest Crossing Elementary School 10255 Dover Rdg. A115
- Northwest Vista College 3535 N. Ellison Dr. Mt. Laurel Rm. 101 A&B
- Northwood Elementary School 519 Pike Rd. Library Hallway
- Oak Grove Elementary School 3250 Nacogdoches Rd. Foyer
- Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School 5710 Cary Grant Dr. Cafeteria
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church 2740 Hunters Green Fellowship Hall
- Olmos Elementary School 1103 Allena Dr. Family Room
- Olmos Park City Hall 120 El Prado Dr. W Council Chambers
- Ott Elementary School 100 N Grosenbacher Library
- Our Lady of the Lake University 411 S.W. 24th St. Sueltenfuss Library
- Palo Alto College 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Ozuna Library Rm. 102
- Parman Branch Library 20735 Wilderness Oak Meeting Room
- Pease Middle School 201 Hunt Ln. B-104
- Pieper High School 1400 Kinder Pkwy. Foyer/Band Hall
- Powell Elementary School 6003 Thunder Dr. Gym
- Precinct 1 Satellite Office 3505 Pleasanton Rd. Conference Room
- Precinct 3 Satellite Office 320 Interpark Blvd. Lobby/Foyer
- Pre-K Academy at West Avenue 3915 West Ave. Hallway
- Raba Elementary School 9740 Raba D119
- Rawlinson Middle School 14100 Vance Jackson Front Foyer Admin.
- Rayburn Elementary School 635 Rayburn Foyer
- Redland Oaks Elementary School 16650 Redland Rd. Entry/Foyer
- Regency Place Elementary School 10222 Broadway Entry/Foyer
- Resnik Middle School 4495 Verano Pkwy. Hallway
- Rhodes Elementary School 5714 North Knoll C103 Library
- Ridgeview Elementary School 8223 McCullough Ave. Conference Room
- Riverside Park Elementary School 202 School St. D Wing
- Roan Forest Elementary School 22710 Roan Park Library
- Royal Ridge Elementary School 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. Hallway Red Wing
- Rudder Middle School 6558 Horn Blvd. Library Foyer
- SAC Victory Center 1819 N. Main Ave. Room 117
- Sam Houston High School 4635 E. Houston ROTC Building
- Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School 107 Raleigh Pl. Gym
- San Antonio Housing Authority 818 S. Flores Atrium
- San Antonio M.U.D #1 16450 Wildlake Blvd. Main Area
- San Antonio Shrine Auditorium 901 N Loop 1604 W Main Ballroom
- Sarah King Elementary School 1001 Ceralvo St. Cafeteria Rm. 1304
- Scarborough Elementary School 12280 Silver Pointe Library
- Schaefer Branch Library 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. Meeting Room
- Scobee Elementary School 11223 Cedar Park Main Lobby
- Semmes Branch Library 15060 Judson Rd. Meeting Room
- Shavano Park City Hall 900 Saddletree Ct. Lobby/Foyer
- Shepherd King Lutheran Church 303 W. Ramsey Rd. Fellowship Hall
- Sidney Lanier High School 1514 W. Cesar Chavez LAC Foyer
- Somerset City Hall 7360 E. 6th St. Council Chambers
- Sonny Melendrez Community Center 5919 W. Commerce Main Area
- Sosa Family Engagement Center 901 March Ave Conference Room
- South San Antonio High School 7535 Barlite Blvd. Hallway
- Southside ISD Administration Building 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. Front Office
- Southwest ISD Admin Bldg 11914 Dragon Ln. Conference Area
- Specht Elementary School 25815 Overlook Pkwy Teachers Lounge
- St. Hedwig City Hall 13065 FM - 1346 Council Chambers
- St. James Catholic Church 907 W. Theo Ave. Building 3
- St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 4423 S. Flores St. Room 1
- St. Philips College 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. WAH Room 105
- Steubing Ranch Elementary School 5100 Knoll Creek Library
- Stevenson Middle School 8403 Tezel Rd. 103 Library
- Stone Oak Elementary School 21045 Crescent Oaks Library
- Taft High School 11600 FM 471 W. A-207
- Takas Park 9310 Jim Seal Dr. Main Area
- Tejeda Middle School 2909 E. Evans Rd Library
- Terrell Hills City Hall 5100 N. New Braunfels Council Chambers
- Tex Hill Middle School 21314 Bulverde Rd Library
- Texas A&M San Antonio One University Way Science & Tech Rm. 111
- Thomas Edison High School 701 Santa Monica Dr. Hallway
- Thornton Elementary School 6450 Pembroke Rd. Main Hall and Lobby
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library 4618 Thousand Oaks Meeting Room
- Thousand Oaks Elementary School 16080 Henderson Pass Entry/Foyer
- Tobin Library at Oakwell 4134 Harry Wurzbach Meeting Room
- Trinity United Methodist Church 6800 Wurzbach Rd. Null Parlor
- Tuscany Heights Elementary School 25001 Wilderness Oak Library
- Universal City Hall 2150 Universal City Blvd. Council Chambers
- UTSA - H.E.B. Student Union 1 UTSA Circle Bexar Room
- Vale Middle School 2120 N. Ellison Dr A107
- Villarreal Elementary School 2902 White Tail Dr Library
- Vineyard Ranch Elementary School 16818 Huebner Rd. Gym 2
- Virginia A. Myers Elementary School 3031 Village Pkwy Gym
- Wanke Elementary School 10419 Old Prue Rd. Main Hall and Lobby
- Ward Elementary School 8400 Cavern Hill Foyer
- Westminster Square Management 1838 Basse Rd. Dining Room
- Wetmore Elementary School 3250 Thousand Oaks Entry/Foyer
- Wilshire Elementary School 6523 Cascade Pl. Cafeteria
- Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksburg Rd Lower Level - Food Court
- Wood Middle School 14800 Judson Rd. Portable
- Woodlawn Academy 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. Library
- Woodlawn Hills Elementary School 110 W. Quill Dr. Library Hallway
- Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community 702 Donaldson Ave. Conference Room
- Woods of Shavano Community Club House 13838 Parksite Woods St. Main Room
- Woodstone Elementary School 5602 Fountainwood Portable
- Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Phillis Wheatley 415 Gabriel Classroom
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy 2123 W. Huisache Ave. Auditorium