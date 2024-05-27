How, where to vote in Bexar County for the Texas primary runoff elections on May 28

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is the primary runoff election in Texas.

It will be Texas voters’ final chance to decide who will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you need a ride, VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters free rides to and from voting centers.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

There are two Democratic and three Republican races on Bexar County ballots.

Voters who voted in the March primary are required by state law to choose the same political party ballot for the runoff that they chose in March. Voters who did not vote in the March Primary are free to choose either party’s ballot.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site on election day.

Get more election news including interviews with some of the candidates on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

Voting locations in Bexar County:

(scroll down to see them on a map and listed in alphabetical order)

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Voting locations in alphabetical order:

Adams Hill Elementary School 9627 Adams Hill Dr. A101 Foyer

Agnes Cotton Academy 1616 Blanco Rd. Gym

Alamo Convocation Center 110 Tuleta Dr. North Conference Rm.

Alamo Heights United Methodist Church 825 E. Basse Rd. W103

Antonio Margil Elementary School 1000 Perez St. Foyer

Artemisia Bowden Academy 515 Willow St. 1st Floor

Aue Elementary School 24750 Baywater Stage Library

Beacon Hill Academy 1411 W. Ashby Pl. Library

Beard Elementary School 8725 Sonoma Parkway Gym Admin. Area

Behlau Elementary School 2355 Camp Light Way C116

Bella Cameron Elementary School 3635 Belgium Ln. Main Entrance

Bethany Romanian Church 26347 Boerne Stage Rd. Main Foyer

Bexar County Elections Department 1103 S. Frio Early Voting Room

Bexar County Justice Center 300 Dolorosa Cafeteria Utility Rm.

Big Country Elementary School 2250 Pue Rd. Entrance Foyer

Blossom Athletic Center 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. Piper Bass Conf. Rm.

Bob Hope Elementary School 3022 Reforma Dr. Foyer

Bode Community Center 900 Rigsby Meeting Room

Boone Elementary School 6614 Spring Time Dr Gym

Bradley Middle School 14819 Heimer Rd. Portable (Band)

Brandeis High School 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy. Foyer

Brauchle Elementary School 8555 Bowens Crossing C101

Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation 1626 W. Thompson Pl. Outside Gym

Brookhollow Branch Library 530 Heimer Rd. Meeting Room

Bulverde Creek Elementary School 3839 Canyon Parkway Library

Burke Elementary School 10111 Terra Oak Teachers Lounge

Bush Middle School 1500 Evans Rd. Entry/Foyer

Carlos Coon Elementary School 3110 Timber View Dr. Foyer

Carnahan Elementary School 6839 Babcock Rd. A129 Resource Room

Carson Elementary School 8151 Old Tezel Rd. A112

Castle Hills City Hall 209 Lemonwood Council Chambers

Central Library 600 Soledad Meeting Room

Charles Graebner Elementary School 530 Hoover Ave. Portable

China Grove City Hall 2412 FM 1516 S. Council Chambers

Christa McAuliffe Middle School 9390 S.W. Loop 410 Library

Christian Family Baptist Church 1589 Grosenbacher Classroom 2

Church of Reconciliation 8900 Starcrest Alban Classroom

Churchill High School 12049 Blanco Rd. Multipurpose Ctr.

Cibolo Green Elementary School 24315 Bulverde Green Hallway/Gym

City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building 22870 Priest Rd. Council Chambers

City of Von Ormy Municipal Court 14729 Quarter Horse Conference Area

Clark High School 5150 De Zavala Rd. A115

Claude Black Community Center 2805 E. Commerce Conference Room

Cody Branch Library 11441 Vance Jackson Rd. Meeting Room

Cody Elementary School 10403 Dugas Dr. Front Lobby

Cole Elementary School 13185 Tillman Ridge A118

Collins Garden Branch Library 200 N. Park Blvd. Meeting Room

Colonial Hills United Methodist Church 5247 Vance Jackson Hospitality Center

Colonies North Elementary School 9915 Northampton Sub Level

Columbia Heights Elementary School 1610 Fitch Foyer

Community Alliance for Traffic Safety - C.A.T.S. 7719 Pipers Ln. Foyer - Reception

Connally Middle School 8661 Silent Sunrise Front Foyer

Converse Senior Center 405 S. Seguin Rd. Main Area

Copernicus Community Center 5003 Lord Rd. Meeting Room

Cortez Branch Library 2803 Hunter Blvd. Meeting Room

Dellview Elementary School 7235 Dewhurst Rd. Gym

E.T. Wrenn Middle School 627 S. Acme Rd. Room 1

East Central Development Center 12271 Donop Rd. Curriculum Training Center

East Central High School 7173 FM 1628 PAC Lobby

East Terrell Hills Elementary School 4415 Bloomdale Entry/Foyer

Ed White Middle School 7800 Midcrown Dr. Entry/Foyer

Edgewood Gym 4133 Eldridge Ave. Main Area

El Dorado Elementary School 12634 El Sendero Family Specialist Room

Ellison Elementary School 7132 Oak Dr. Classroom 2

Elmendorf City Hall 8304 FM 327 Council Chambers

Elrod Elementary School 8885 Heath Circle Dr. Gym

Encino Branch Library 2515 E. Evans Rd Meeting Room

Esparza Elementary School 5700 Hemphill Dr. Cafeteria&Library

Evers Elementary School 1715 Richland Hills Dr. Front Foyer

Fair Oaks Police Department 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr. Training Room

Fernandez Elementary School 6845 Ridgebrook St. Front Foyer

Fields Elementary School 9570 FM 1560 A119/A120

Fire Station #3 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. Training Room

First Chinese Baptist Church 5481 Prue Rd. Hallway

Folks Middle School 9855 Swayback Ranch D111/D112

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center 1226 N.W. 18th St. Community Room

Frank Madla Elementary School 6100 Royalgate Dr. Front Hallway

Galm Elementary School 1454 Saxonhill Dr. Front Office

Gardendale Early Learning Program 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. Gardendale North Bldg.

Glenn Elementary School 2385 Horal Dr. Library

Granados Adult & Senior Center 500 Freiling Meeting Room

Great Northwest Branch Library 9050 Wellwood Meeting Room

Grey Forest Community Center 18249 Sherwood Trail Main Room

Guerra Branch Library 7978 Military Dr. W. Meeting Room

Gus Garcia University School 3306 Ruiz St. Classroom

Hardy Oak Elementary School 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd Library

Harmony Hills Elementary School 10727 Memory Ln. Entry/Foyer

Harry H. Rogers Middle School 314 Galway Dr. Gym

Hartman Center II - Building One 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1 Foyer - Reception

Hatchett Elementary School 10700 Ingram Rd. A101, A118

Health Careers High School 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. C101 Library

Hector Garcia Middle School 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway Library

Helotes Elementary School 13878 Riggs Rd. D104 Library

Henderson Elementary School 14605 Kallison Bend B102/B103

Herman Hirsch Elementary School 4826 Seabreeze Dr. Library

Highland Hills Elementary School 734 Glamis Ave. Gym

Highlands High School 3118 Elgin Ave. Foyer

Hill Country Retreat 4550 Del Webb Blvd. Campa Insurance Rm.

Hill Country Village City Hall 116 Aspen Ln. Meeting Room

Hoffmann Elementary School 12118 Volunteer Parkway Foyer

Hollywood Park City Hall 2 Mecca Dr. Council Chambers

Hope Church 18850 Redland Rd. Family Room

Huebner Elementary School 16311 Huebner Rd. Library

Huisache Avenue Baptist Church 1339 W. Huisache Ave. Auditorium

Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club 3630 Hunters Circle St. Small office - parking lot

Igo Branch Library 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway Meeting Room

Indian Springs Elementary School 25751 Wilderness Oak Portable Bldg.

Inez Foster Elementary School 6718 Pecan Valley Gym

James Russell Lowell Middle School 919 Thompson Pl. Auditorium

Jewel Wietzel Center 9131 Yett Dr - Bldg # 4 Foyer

Joe Ward Recreation Center 435 E. Sunshine Dr. Meeting Room

John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School 2101 Edison Dr. Cafeteria Hallway

John Marshall High School 8000 Lobo Ln. Auditorium Lobby

Kallison Elementary School 8610 Ranch View Library

Kate Schenck Elementary School 101 Kate Schenck Library

Kirby City Hall 112 Bauman Council Chambers

Knowlton Elementary School 9500 Timber Path A112 & Foyer

Krueger Elementary School 9900 Wildhorse Parkway Library

Krueger Middle School 438 Lanark Dr. Entry/Foyer

Langley Elementary School 14185 Bella Vista Library

Larkspur Elementary School 1802 Larkspur Hallway (Bellair Dr.)

Las Lomas Elementary School 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd. Gym Hallway

Leon Springs Elementary School 23881 IH 10 W Cafeteria

Leon Valley Conference Center 6427 Evers Rd. Hallway

Lions Field Adult and Senior Center 2809 Broadway St. Meeting Room

Longs Creek Elementary School 15806 O’Connor Rd. Library

Lopez Middle School 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd. Library

Luther Burbank High School 1002 Edwards St. JROTC

Marin B. Fenwick Academy 1930 Waverly Ave. Main Hallway

Martin Luther King Jr. Academy 3501 Martin Luther King Boys Gym

Maverick Branch Library 8700 Mystic Park Meeting Room

May Elementary School 15707 Chase Hill Blvd. Admin. Area

McCreless Branch Library 1023 Ada St. Meeting Room

McDermott Elementary School 5111 USAA Blvd. Gym

Mead Elementary School 3803 Midhorizon Dr. Portable 160

Meadow Village Elementary School 1406 Meadow Way Dr. Cafeteria

Memorial Branch Library 3222 Culebra Rd. Meeting Room

Michael Elementary School 3155 Quiet Plain Front Entrance

Mirabeau B. Lamar Elementary School 201 Parland Main Hallway

Mireles Elementary School 12260 Rockwall Mill Library Entrance

Mission Academy 9210 South Presa Gym

Mission Branch Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave Meeting Room

Mission Del Lago Community Center 2301 Del Lago Pkwy Main Area

Montgomery Elementary School 7047 Montgomery Dr. Family Room

Mora Elementary School 1520 American Lotus Library 118

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church 308 Mount Calvary Dr. Gym

Murnin Elementary School 9019 Dugas Dr. A126 Resource Rm.

Neff Middle School 5227 Evers Rd. Library

Nichols Elementary School 9560 Braun Rd. Library

Nimitz Middle School 5426 Blanco Rd. Entry Cadet Hall

Northeast Lakeview College 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd Lampasas Performing Arts Lobby

Northern Hills Elementary School 13901 Higgins Rd. Foyer

Northside Activity Center 7001 Culebra Rd. A107

Northwest Church of Christ 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. Fellowship Hall

Northwest Crossing Elementary School 10255 Dover Rdg. A115

Northwest Vista College 3535 N. Ellison Dr. Mt. Laurel Rm. 101 A&B

Northwood Elementary School 519 Pike Rd. Library Hallway

Oak Grove Elementary School 3250 Nacogdoches Rd. Foyer

Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School 5710 Cary Grant Dr. Cafeteria

Oak Meadow United Methodist Church 2740 Hunters Green Fellowship Hall

Olmos Elementary School 1103 Allena Dr. Family Room

Olmos Park City Hall 120 El Prado Dr. W Council Chambers

Ott Elementary School 100 N Grosenbacher Library

Our Lady of the Lake University 411 S.W. 24th St. Sueltenfuss Library

Palo Alto College 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Ozuna Library Rm. 102

Parman Branch Library 20735 Wilderness Oak Meeting Room

Pease Middle School 201 Hunt Ln. B-104

Pieper High School 1400 Kinder Pkwy. Foyer/Band Hall

Powell Elementary School 6003 Thunder Dr. Gym

Precinct 1 Satellite Office 3505 Pleasanton Rd. Conference Room

Precinct 3 Satellite Office 320 Interpark Blvd. Lobby/Foyer

Pre-K Academy at West Avenue 3915 West Ave. Hallway

Raba Elementary School 9740 Raba D119

Rawlinson Middle School 14100 Vance Jackson Front Foyer Admin.

Rayburn Elementary School 635 Rayburn Foyer

Redland Oaks Elementary School 16650 Redland Rd. Entry/Foyer

Regency Place Elementary School 10222 Broadway Entry/Foyer

Resnik Middle School 4495 Verano Pkwy. Hallway

Rhodes Elementary School 5714 North Knoll C103 Library

Ridgeview Elementary School 8223 McCullough Ave. Conference Room

Riverside Park Elementary School 202 School St. D Wing

Roan Forest Elementary School 22710 Roan Park Library

Royal Ridge Elementary School 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. Hallway Red Wing

Rudder Middle School 6558 Horn Blvd. Library Foyer

SAC Victory Center 1819 N. Main Ave. Room 117

Sam Houston High School 4635 E. Houston ROTC Building

Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School 107 Raleigh Pl. Gym

San Antonio Housing Authority 818 S. Flores Atrium

San Antonio M.U.D #1 16450 Wildlake Blvd. Main Area

San Antonio Shrine Auditorium 901 N Loop 1604 W Main Ballroom

Sarah King Elementary School 1001 Ceralvo St. Cafeteria Rm. 1304

Scarborough Elementary School 12280 Silver Pointe Library

Schaefer Branch Library 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. Meeting Room

Scobee Elementary School 11223 Cedar Park Main Lobby

Semmes Branch Library 15060 Judson Rd. Meeting Room

Shavano Park City Hall 900 Saddletree Ct. Lobby/Foyer

Shepherd King Lutheran Church 303 W. Ramsey Rd. Fellowship Hall

Sidney Lanier High School 1514 W. Cesar Chavez LAC Foyer

Somerset City Hall 7360 E. 6th St. Council Chambers

Sonny Melendrez Community Center 5919 W. Commerce Main Area

Sosa Family Engagement Center 901 March Ave Conference Room

South San Antonio High School 7535 Barlite Blvd. Hallway

Southside ISD Administration Building 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. Front Office

Southwest ISD Admin Bldg 11914 Dragon Ln. Conference Area

Specht Elementary School 25815 Overlook Pkwy Teachers Lounge

St. Hedwig City Hall 13065 FM - 1346 Council Chambers

St. James Catholic Church 907 W. Theo Ave. Building 3

St. Leo the Great Catholic Church 4423 S. Flores St. Room 1

St. Philips College 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. WAH Room 105

Steubing Ranch Elementary School 5100 Knoll Creek Library

Stevenson Middle School 8403 Tezel Rd. 103 Library

Stone Oak Elementary School 21045 Crescent Oaks Library

Taft High School 11600 FM 471 W. A-207

Takas Park 9310 Jim Seal Dr. Main Area

Tejeda Middle School 2909 E. Evans Rd Library

Terrell Hills City Hall 5100 N. New Braunfels Council Chambers

Tex Hill Middle School 21314 Bulverde Rd Library

Texas A&M San Antonio One University Way Science & Tech Rm. 111

Thomas Edison High School 701 Santa Monica Dr. Hallway

Thornton Elementary School 6450 Pembroke Rd. Main Hall and Lobby

Thousand Oaks Branch Library 4618 Thousand Oaks Meeting Room

Thousand Oaks Elementary School 16080 Henderson Pass Entry/Foyer

Tobin Library at Oakwell 4134 Harry Wurzbach Meeting Room

Trinity United Methodist Church 6800 Wurzbach Rd. Null Parlor

Tuscany Heights Elementary School 25001 Wilderness Oak Library

Universal City Hall 2150 Universal City Blvd. Council Chambers

UTSA - H.E.B. Student Union 1 UTSA Circle Bexar Room

Vale Middle School 2120 N. Ellison Dr A107

Villarreal Elementary School 2902 White Tail Dr Library

Vineyard Ranch Elementary School 16818 Huebner Rd. Gym 2

Virginia A. Myers Elementary School 3031 Village Pkwy Gym

Wanke Elementary School 10419 Old Prue Rd. Main Hall and Lobby

Ward Elementary School 8400 Cavern Hill Foyer

Westminster Square Management 1838 Basse Rd. Dining Room

Wetmore Elementary School 3250 Thousand Oaks Entry/Foyer

Wilshire Elementary School 6523 Cascade Pl. Cafeteria

Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksburg Rd Lower Level - Food Court

Wood Middle School 14800 Judson Rd. Portable

Woodlawn Academy 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. Library

Woodlawn Hills Elementary School 110 W. Quill Dr. Library Hallway

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community 702 Donaldson Ave. Conference Room

Woods of Shavano Community Club House 13838 Parksite Woods St. Main Room

Woodstone Elementary School 5602 Fountainwood Portable

Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Phillis Wheatley 415 Gabriel Classroom

Young Women’s Leadership Academy 2123 W. Huisache Ave. Auditorium

Get election news coverage delivered right to your email inbox. Email Address Sign Up.

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page