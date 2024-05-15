Even if you didn’t vote in March primary, you can vote in runoff election

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Voters leave an early voting poll site, Feb. 14, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The runoff for the March primary election is May 28.

Any registered voter is eligible to vote whether or not they participated in the March Primary.

The runoff election follows the same format as the primary, where voters will have to choose either the Democratic or Republican ballot.

If you did not vote in the March Primary, you’re free to choose either party.

If you did vote in the primary, then you are required by state law to choose the same political party ballot you chose in March.

To vote, you must have been registered to vote by April 29. You can check your registration status here.

Read more on KSAT 12′s Vote 2024 page.

Early voting will take place for one week ahead of the runoff, from May 20 through May 24.

Important dates for the May 28 Runoff Primary Election:

April 29 Last day to register to vote

May 20 First day of early voting

May 17 Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

May 24 Last day of early voting

May 28 Last day to receive ballot by mail

May 28 Runoff Primary Election Day