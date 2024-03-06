What happened in the March 5 Texas Primary election in the San Antonio area

Search Your Local Races
Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.
Political prognosticators may have been the biggest losers of the night on Tuesday with low Democratic turnout and GOP infighting bringing surprising results up and down the ballot.
A quick rundown of the results in key races, from top of the ballot on down:
- The least surprising result of the night is at the very top of the ballot: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both won their respective primaries in Texas. In Bexar County, Trump and Biden received about the same number of votes - representative of the low turnout for Dems and more exciting races on the GOP side.
- In the U.S. Senate primaries, Dallas-area Congressman Colin Allred sailed to a dominant victory over state Sen. Roland Gutierrez on the Democratic side. In Bexar County, Allred got about 50% of the vote, significantly outperforming Gutierrez on his home turf. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz secured the nomination on the GOP side.
- In the always-competitive Congressional District 23, incumbent Tony Gonzales was unable to avoid a runoff - falling just short of the 50% needed to secure the nomination. He’ll face Brandon Herrera, who received just over 20% of the vote, in the May 28 runoff.
- In Texas House District 121, state Rep. Steve Allison was defeated by Marc LaHood, who was backed by Gov. Greg Abbott after Allison voted against school vouchers in the Texas Legislature. “I’m concerned with what’s going to happen at the state Capitol next year,” Allison told KSAT. “These were quality representatives targeted by the governor. And what he did is inexcusable.” The district includes Alamo Heights and parts of the North Side.
- In Texas House District 44, Republican state Rep. John Kuempel is headed to a runoff against Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. Kuempel received 46% of the vote while Schoolcraft edged him with 47%. That race will be one to watch during the May 28 runoff.
- In Texas House District 80, former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. secured the GOP nomination with about 58% of the vote, advancing to the general election in November. On the Democratic side, Cecilia Castellano and Rosie Cuellar are headed to a May 28 runoff.
- In Texas House District 19, state Rep. Ellen Troxclair appears to have narrowly avoided a runoff against former state Rep. Kyle Biedermann in the GOP primary. Troxclair was backed by Gov. Abbott and Biedermann by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dwain Handley won the Democratic primary and the pair will face off in November. The solidly red district includes Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall counties.
- In the race for Bexar County Sheriff, Javier Salazar secured more than 70% of the Democratic primary vote and Nathan Buchanan looks to have avoided a runoff on the Republican side.
- Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary. It appears she’ll be facing Amanda Gonzalez on May 28. On the Republican side, Lina Prado was unopposed.
- Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody fended off challenger Chris Schuchardt by about 5 percentage points in the GOP runoff. Susan Korbel was unopposed on the Democratic side, so she’ll face Moody in November.
- From the Texas Tribune: “Two Uvalde County law enforcement officials named in the Justice Department’s report detailing the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting won their respective Republican primaries for reelection Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results. Sheriff Ruben Nolasco and Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora were both highlighted for their inaction on May 24, 2022 when hundreds of law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to take down the school shooter.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement early Wednesday morning regarding the races he spent big dollars in to target GOP incumbents who voted against school vouchers, including Allison.
“Texans are one step closer to empowering every Texas family,” Abbott said. “Republican primary voters have once again sent an unmistakable message that parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child. When school choice opponents lost every argument on policy, they resigned to campaign lies—but they couldn’t fool Texas voters. We will continue to help true conservative candidates on the ballot who stand with the majority of their constituents in supporting education freedom for every Texas family and creating a brighter future for all Texans.”
The runoff election will take place on May 28.
Find specific, updated results for each race below.
- Find election results on the Vote 2024 page