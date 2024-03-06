What happened in the March 5 Texas Primary election in the San Antonio area

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Political prognosticators may have been the biggest losers of the night on Tuesday with low Democratic turnout and GOP infighting bringing surprising results up and down the ballot.

A quick rundown of the results in key races, from top of the ballot on down:

Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump both The least surprising result of the night is at the very top of the ballot: Presidentand former Presidentboth won their respective primaries in Texas. In Bexar County, Trump and Biden received about the same number of votes - representative of the low turnout for Dems and more exciting races on the GOP side.

Colin Allred sailed to a Roland Gutierrez on the Democratic side. In Bexar County, Allred got about 50% of the vote, significantly outperforming Gutierrez on his home turf. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz secured the nomination on the GOP side. In the U.S. Senate primaries, Dallas-area Congressmansailed to a dominant victory over state Sen.on the Democratic side. In Bexar County, Allred got about 50% of the vote, significantly outperforming Gutierrez on his home turf. U.S. Sen.secured the nomination on the GOP side.

Tony Gonzales was Brandon Herrera , who received just over 20% of the vote, in the May 28 runoff. In the always-competitive Congressional District 23, incumbentwas unable to avoid a runoff - falling just short of the 50% needed to secure the nomination. He’ll face, who received just over 20% of the vote, in the May 28 runoff.

Steve Allison was Marc LaHood , who was backed by Gov. Greg Abbott after Allison voted against school vouchers in the Texas Legislature. “I’m concerned with what’s going to happen at the state Capitol next year,” Allison told KSAT. “These were quality representatives targeted by the governor. And what he did is inexcusable.” The district includes Alamo Heights and parts of the North Side. In Texas House District 121, state Rep.was defeated by, who was backed by Gov. Greg Abbott after Allison voted against school vouchers in the Texas Legislature. “I’m concerned with what’s going to happen at the state Capitol next year,” Allison told KSAT. “These were quality representatives targeted by the governor. And what he did is inexcusable.” The district includes Alamo Heights and parts of the North Side.

John Kuempel is Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. Kuempel received 46% of the vote while Schoolcraft edged him with 47%. That race will be one to watch during the May 28 runoff. In Texas House District 44, Republican state Rep.is headed to a runoff againstKuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. Kuempel received 46% of the vote while Schoolcraft edged him with 47%. That race will be one to watch during the May 28 runoff.

Don McLaughlin Jr. with about 58% of the vote, advancing to the general election in November. On the Democratic side, Cecilia Castellano and Rosie Cuellar are headed to a May 28 runoff. In Texas House District 80, former Uvalde Mayor secured the GOP nomination with about 58% of the vote, advancing to the general election in November. On the Democratic side,andare headed to a May 28 runoff.

Ellen Troxclair appears to have Kyle Biedermann in the GOP primary. Troxclair was backed by Gov. Abbott and Biedermann by Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dwain Handley won the Democratic primary and the pair will face off in November. The solidly red district includes Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall counties. In Texas House District 19, state Rep.appears to have narrowly avoided a runoff against former state Rep.in the GOP primary. Troxclair was backed by Gov. Abbott and Biedermann by Attorney General Ken Paxton.won the Democratic primary and the pair will face off in November. The solidly red district includes Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Kendall counties.

Javier Salazar Nathan Buchanan looks to have avoided a runoff on the Republican side. In the race for Bexar County Sheriff, secured more than 70% of the Democratic primary vote andlooks to have avoided a runoff on the Republican side.

Rebeca Clay-Flores was Lina Prado was unopposed. Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissionerwas unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary. It appears she’ll be facing Amanda Gonzalez on May 28. On the Republican side,was unopposed.

Grant Moody fended off challenger Chris Schuchardt by about 5 percentage points in the GOP runoff. Susan Korbel was unopposed on the Democratic side, so she’ll face Moody in November. Precinct 3 Bexar County Commissionerby about 5 percentage points in the GOP runoff.was unopposed on the Democratic side, so she’ll face Moody in November.

Ruben Nolasco and Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora were both highlighted for their inaction on May 24, 2022 when hundreds of law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to take down the school shooter.” From the Texas Tribune : “Two Uvalde County law enforcement officials named in the Justice Department’s report detailing the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting won their respective Republican primaries for reelection Tuesday evening, according to unofficial results. Sheriffand Uvalde County Constablewere both highlighted for their inaction on May 24, 2022 when hundreds of law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to take down the school shooter.”

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement early Wednesday morning regarding the races he spent big dollars in to target GOP incumbents who voted against school vouchers, including Allison.

“Texans are one step closer to empowering every Texas family,” Abbott said. “Republican primary voters have once again sent an unmistakable message that parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child. When school choice opponents lost every argument on policy, they resigned to campaign lies—but they couldn’t fool Texas voters. We will continue to help true conservative candidates on the ballot who stand with the majority of their constituents in supporting education freedom for every Texas family and creating a brighter future for all Texans.”

The runoff election will take place on May 28.

