Texas voters cannot switch political parties in primary runoff elections

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

Not all of the races in the Texas Primary Elections were decided on March 5.

There are two Democratic and three Republican races on Bexar County ballots that will be determined during the May 28 runoff.

Because the state operates under open primaries, voters can choose which party’s primary they’d like to vote in. According to Texas election laws, however, voters must stick with the same party during the runoff.

“A person who is affiliated with a political party is ineligible to become affiliated with another political party during the same voting year,” the election code states.

If a voter does attempt to switch parties and cast a ballot in the runoff, that vote would be voided, according to the laws.

Voters who did not cast a ballot during the primary would be deemed unaffiliated with either political party. Because of that, they can choose to vote in either party’s runoff, even though they did not vote during the initial primary.

To vote, you must have been registered to vote by April 29. You can check your registration status here.

Early voting will take place for one week ahead of the runoff, from May 20 through May 24.

Important dates for the May 28 Runoff Primary Election: