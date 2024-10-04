WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to discuss November election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will address the effort by the Bexar County Commissioners Court to increase the number of registered voters at a news conference on Friday.

Sakai will also talk about the upcoming voter registration deadline, expanded opportunities for the deaf community to access voting locations, and early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., which can be viewed in the video player above.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.