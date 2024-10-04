Skip to main content
Vote 2024

WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to discuss November election

Sakai to hold news conference at 10 a.m. Friday

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Peter Sakai, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will address the effort by the Bexar County Commissioners Court to increase the number of registered voters at a news conference on Friday.

Sakai will also talk about the upcoming voter registration deadline, expanded opportunities for the deaf community to access voting locations, and early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., which can be viewed in the video player above.

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

