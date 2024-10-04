WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to discuss November election

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai will address the effort by the Bexar County Commissioners Court to increase the number of registered voters at a news conference on Friday.
Sakai will also talk about the upcoming voter registration deadline, expanded opportunities for the deaf community to access voting locations, and early voting for the Nov. 5 election.
The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., which can be viewed in the video player above.
Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.