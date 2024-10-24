Monica De La Cruz faces Michelle Vallejo in competitive rematch of Congressional District 15 race

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

Voters in Texas’ 15th congressional district may experience déjà vu this year when choosing their representatives for the US Congress.

For the second time in a row, Republican Monica De La Cruz, who currently represents the district that spans seven counties from Hidalgo to eastern Guadalupe, is battling Democrat Michelle Vallejo.

In 2022, De La Cruz beat Vallejo by 8%, the closest margin in any congressional race in Texas that year. Nevertheless, De La Cruz’s victory made her the first Republican woman to win the 15th congressional district since it was created in 1903.

Election forecasters called the De La Cruz-Vallejo race one of the most competitive in Texas.

According to the Federal Election Commission, De La Cruz has outraised Vallejo by five-to-one this election cycle.

The 15th congressional district represents more than 766,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s one of the first Latino-majority districts in the country and has had Latino representatives since 1965.

De La Cruz currently serves on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, which oversees the entire financial services industry, including the securities, insurance, banking, and housing industries. She said she has represented the district bipartisanally.

De La Cruz and Vallejo have traded jabs over Social Security and Medicare.

Vallejo has said abortion should be a right and that abortion restrictions in Texas limit freedom. She also says she would work to lower the cost of living for families in the district by creating more manufacturing and energy jobs, enforcing corporate taxes, securing the border, and raising the minimum wage.

De La Cruz has pledged to cut spending, lower taxes on working families and small businesses, make energy affordable, complete infrastructure along the southern border, and reinstate the “remain in Mexico” policy.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in 2024. Republicans have a 220 to 212 majority with three vacancies.

