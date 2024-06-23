Heat index up to 105° for the last week of June in San Antonio

Happy Sunday!

KEY POINTS:

Sunny and hot to end the weekend

10% chance stray shower in the afternoon

Heat index up to 105° in the week ahead

FORECAST DETAILS:

Expect sunny skies to end the weekend. A nice day for summer activities with plenty of sunshine and toasty -- but not too hot -- temps with a high in the mid-90s. Humidity will make it feel more like 102° to 105° around San Antonio. Winds will be from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a small (10%) chance for a stray shower between 3-8 pm.

Expect similar weather in the week ahead as a heat high settles overhead. The high will move *just* enough out of the way Thursday to allow for a slightly higher (20%) chance for an isolated afternoon downpour Thursday through next weekend.

Stay cool, y’all! ~ Sarah