73º
Weather

Heat index up to 105° for the last week of June in San Antonio

Only isolated rain by Thursday/Friday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Sarah's Sunday Morning Update (6/23/2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy Sunday!

KEY POINTS:

  • Sunny and hot to end the weekend
  • 10% chance stray shower in the afternoon
  • Heat index up to 105° in the week ahead

FORECAST DETAILS:

Expect sunny skies to end the weekend. A nice day for summer activities with plenty of sunshine and toasty -- but not too hot -- temps with a high in the mid-90s. Humidity will make it feel more like 102° to 105° around San Antonio. Winds will be from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. There’s a small (10%) chance for a stray shower between 3-8 pm.

Sunday, June 23 Forecast (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Expect similar weather in the week ahead as a heat high settles overhead. The high will move *just* enough out of the way Thursday to allow for a slightly higher (20%) chance for an isolated afternoon downpour Thursday through next weekend.

Stay cool, y’all! ~ Sarah

The latest 7 Day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

