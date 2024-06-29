82º
Sizzlin’ weekend with only spotty rain for a lucky few

Heat index will peak in the afternoons at 105° to 110°

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey's Saturday Morning Update (6/29/2024) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Happy weekend!

KEY POINTS:

  • • Hot with afternoon heat index values ranging from 105° to 110°
  • • Minimal rain chances -- 10% to 20% for lucky few
  • • Saharan dust will bring hazy skies
  • • Too early to tell if Tropical Storm Beryl will make landfall along Mexico or U.S. coast

FORECAST DETAILS:

Weekend forecast (6/29 & 6/30) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There were a few patchy showers this morning, but not for the rest of the day. It’ll turn into a hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper-90s and heat index values as high as 110° around 4/5pm.

Tropical moisture from the Caribbean will mainly stay south, impacting Mexico, but a stray shower for the SA metro area with a few more clouds are possible Sunday. Chance is only 10% to 20%. Otherwise, another hot day.

Hazy skies this weekend from the first seasonal arrival of Saharan dust. The plume will not be thick enough to cause major allergy issues, only a small and not noticeable dip in air quality for most.

POLLEN COUNT:

Molds - 1,360 - High

Pigweed - 10 - Low

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and move toward the Caribbean by midweek. It’s too early to tell *if* and *where* it would impact the Mexico or U.S. coast, but we will keep you posted!

Tropical Storm Beryl will strengthen into a hurricane, potentially impacting the Caribbean next week. It's too early to determine if and where it'll make landfall in Mexico or the U.S. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

