Sizzlin’ weekend with only spotty rain for a lucky few

Happy weekend!
KEY POINTS:
- • Hot with afternoon heat index values ranging from 105° to 110°
- • Minimal rain chances -- 10% to 20% for lucky few
- • Saharan dust will bring hazy skies
- • Too early to tell if Tropical Storm Beryl will make landfall along Mexico or U.S. coast
FORECAST DETAILS:
There were a few patchy showers this morning, but not for the rest of the day. It’ll turn into a hot and humid Saturday with highs in the upper-90s and heat index values as high as 110° around 4/5pm.
Tropical moisture from the Caribbean will mainly stay south, impacting Mexico, but a stray shower for the SA metro area with a few more clouds are possible Sunday. Chance is only 10% to 20%. Otherwise, another hot day.
Hazy skies this weekend from the first seasonal arrival of Saharan dust. The plume will not be thick enough to cause major allergy issues, only a small and not noticeable dip in air quality for most.
POLLEN COUNT:
Molds - 1,360 - High
Pigweed - 10 - Low
TROPICS:
Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and move toward the Caribbean by midweek. It’s too early to tell *if* and *where* it would impact the Mexico or U.S. coast, but we will keep you posted!