Firework forecast for the 4th looks good🎆, while we wait on what evolves in the tropics

FORECAST HEADLINES:

Several more days of near-100 degree weather lie ahead

Independence Day weather looks hot & quiet

Hurricane Beryl a massive Cat 5 storm, should weaken a bit in the coming days

Beryl’s impact, if any, on Texas still remains a big question

TODAY’S FORECAST:

Hoping for a break from the heat? It won’t happen in the short term, but there is a glimmer of hope in the long-term forecast. Today’s high is forecast to reach 100°. Should we get there, it would make for 10 triple-digit days already this year. Heat index values will top out in the 102-105° range.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

There’s no change in the forecast, with highs near 100°. Firework festivities should go off without a hitch. Just know that if you plan to be outdoors, that heat index values will be 100° plus.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCE:

While we wait on what evolves in the tropics (more below), a weak front will near the area early in the weekend. The front may be just enough to touch off a shower or storm Saturday into Sunday.

HURRICANE BERYL:

Beryl is the earliest category 5 hurricane on record. She’s a massive, powerful storm. The good news is that she should begin to weaken some in the coming days thanks to wind shear, as it approaches Jamaica. By Friday, it’ll move across the Yucatan, and re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico. Several questions remain beyond that. It’s path will be dictated by it’s state and strength after moving across land, how strong a ridge of high pressure will be to our east, and where it is located once it re-enters the Gulf. There is a scenario in which it’ll bring moisture to Texas early next week. It’s also possible any impacts stay well south of the area. Unfortunately, it remains a wait-and-see situation. Stay tuned for more updates.