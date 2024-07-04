Happy 4th!🎆 Here’s another update on Beryl, rain chances rising

FORECAST HEADLINES:

Hot and quiet for Independence Day

Isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon along a weak front

Beryl re-emerges in the Gulf this weekend, when it does, we’ll gain more clarity on the forecast

Regardless of Beryl’s path, dangerous surf will exist along Texas beaches this weekend

Rain chances are in the forecast for next week, will vary based on Beryl’s path

TODAY’S FORECAST:

There’s not much to say about today’s forecast, as we are repeat -- at least in the short term. We reach to near 100 today, while heat index values could be as high as 105°. For those grilling out and spending several hours outside, know that the heat may get to you fairly quickly.

WEEKEND:

Saturday, a weak front will slip into the area and dissipate. It appears to give us just enough lift to spark off some isolated showers and storms, especially late on Saturday afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but if you do, brief, heavy downpours are possible. Sunday will be a transition day. High clouds, depending on Beryl’s path, may start to stream into the area, allowing for slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances are generally low on Sunday.

Isolated showers and storms possible Saturday (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

HURRICANE BERYL:

Clarity on Beryl’s impacts to San Antonio won’t come until the system re-emerges into the Gulf. This is because it’s interaction with the Yucatan could have impacts on it’s strength, position, and eventual path. It is fair to say that models are beginning to trend towards a northern Mexico, deep South Texas landfall. We are also are gaining confidence, due to warm waters, that Beryl likely re-strengthens some before making landfall again. As Beryl moves into the Gulf, it’ll kick up surf and rip currents along the Texas coast. You’ll want to use caution, especially on Sunday, if the coast is in your travel plans. After Beryl makes landfall, a steady westerly path would keep rain chances on the lower end for San Antonio. A more northerly turn, which is possible, could bring better rain chances and some heavy rainfall into play by late Monday into Tuesday. With tropical moisture around, we’ll keep rain chances in the forecast much of next week. Continue to check back with us!

Beryl's forecast path (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)