Status of local rivers, lakes, and the forecast ahead of Labor Day Weekend

With the unofficial last weekend of summer upon us, many may be wanting to make the most out of the three-day weekend with a trip to an area lake, river, or the beach.

Here’s what you need to know before heading out:

KEY POINTS:

Not for everyone each day, but rain chances increase throughout the weekend, becoming scattered in nature by Sunday and Monday

Area lakes and reservoirs are still feeling the effects of prolonged drought

Local river levels are relatively low and associated streamflow is slow for tubing

EARLY TAKE: LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST

After generally isolated chances through Saturday, another batch of moisture moves in early next week, leading to slightly higher (40%) chances for scattered downpours Sunday and Monday.

Coverage won’t be for everyone each day, but pockets of heavy rain and perhaps some lightning and thunder will be a possibility for those that do tap into the activity. It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but have a backup option to duck inside for a bit if needing to dodge a few downpours.

In terms of temperatures, added cloud cover will help hold afternoon highs to the low-to-mid 90s.

AREA LAKES AND RESERVOIRS

Local reservoirs and lakes are still feeling the effects of almost three consecutive years of prolonged drought. Here’s a look at water levels according to Water Data for Texas as of Aug. 28:

Percent Full Height Below Conservation Pool Medina Lake 3.3% - 89.37 feet Canyon Lake 56.3% - 24.05 feet Lake Amistad 24.9% - 68.59 feet Choke Canyon 20% - 30.71 feet

LOCAL RIVERS

Here are the latest readings as of Aug. 28:

Status of local rivers across South Central Texas ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

BEACH FORECAST

Times of scattered downpours are also expected along the coast this weekend, including the Port Aransas, Rockport, and Corpus Christi areas.

Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered downpours possible this weekend along the coast.

More updates to come!