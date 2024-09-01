Third-hottest August, fifth-hottest summer on record now belong to 2024 in San Antonio

August 2024 rang in as the third hottest of all time in San Antonio.

Key Points:

August 2024 was the third-hottest on record in San Antonio

Summer 2024 (defined as June, July and August) was the fifth-hottest on record in San Antonio

Records for the Alamo City date back to the mid-1880s

This follows the hottest summer on record in San Antonio, set back in 2023

August Temperatures

Coolest morning low: 72 degrees on August 29

Hottest afternoon high: 108 degrees on August 21

Average monthly temperature: 88.7 degrees -- 3.2 degrees above average

August 2024 brought 15 triple digit days in the Alamo City, 13 of which were consecutive.

August Rainfall

Monthly rainfall total: 0.38″

Highest daily rainfall total: 0.15″ on August 27

Number of days with measurable rainfall: 4

This month rang in drier than average with a monthly rainfall total of 0.38 inches. This is 1.77 inches below the average of 2.15 inches.

This brings our year-to-date total to 19.83 inches, which is 0.84 inches below where we should be for this time of year, when compared to the average.

August 2024 rang in drier than average with a total of 0.38" in San Antonio.

Hottest Summers on Record

While not as hot as 2023 (which rang in as the hottest summer on record in San Antonio) and despite a stretch of cooler than average temperatures in late July, the summer of 2024 still proved to be hot enough to grab the fifth-hottest spot in the Alamo City’s history:

The summer of 2024 measured in as the fifth-hottest on record in San Antonio.

Looking Ahead to September

On average, September is typically our second-wettest month of the year with an average monthly rainfall total of 3.88 inches.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 93 degrees, the average high at the end of the month falls to 87 degrees.

The average low temperature at the beginning of the month is 73 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month drops to 66 degrees.

Looking for some cooler weather? History tells us the average first cool front for San Antonio falls usually in late September.

We’ll see what we can find over the next 30 days. Fingers crossed for more rain!